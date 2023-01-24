Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: About Love and Hate 2, Blown Away, Pixboy, more

About Love and Hate 2

Tuesday morning has arrived and we have now collected all of the day’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Alongside the new all-time low we are tracking on Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro, we have also now featured today’s Woot Apple refurbished sale featuring iPhone 13, Apple Watch models, and more from $260. As for the apps, highlight titles include About Love and Hate 2, Evolution Planet, myDream Universe, Blown Away: Secret of the Wind, Pixboy – Retro 2D Platformer, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: hyperPad Visual Coding on iPad: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Funnel: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Evolution Planet – 14 Billion: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Incredible Box – ClassicPuzzle: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Centroid pixel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ThoughtJots: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ColorCamera – Color Picker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Blur background: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: About Love and Hate 2: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Blown Away: Secret of the Wind: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Fait – The Machine: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pixboy – Retro 2D Platformer: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sleepin’ Guy: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Magic Battery: $1 (Reg. $2)

Today’s best game deals: Sonic Frontiers from $38, Gotham Knights $35, TUNIC $27, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: RTS offline game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines Invasion RTS Game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD Game: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD – TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Quest: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Tacoma: $6 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $10 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $7 (Reg. $10)

More on About Love and Hate 2:

Never press the red button. Everybody knows that. By some mishap, HATE’s kid trips the red button and disappears immediately. And thus LOVE and HATE set off again, this time to find the careless child. Stay calm, think, and train your grey cells. With the power of LOVE and the energy of HATE, you steer the two main characters through airy heights, dark castles and endless expanses. Look forward to a reunion with LOVE, HATE, and of course the OTHER ONES.

