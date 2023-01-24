Today’s best game deals: Sonic Frontiers from $38, Gotham Knights $35, TUNIC $27, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Walmart is now offering Sonic Frontiers from $37.99 shipped. Regularly $60, we have seen this one down at $40 on Amazon a few times over the last few months, but it is now even less expensive over at Walmart on PlayStation 4/5 and Xbox. This is also within a few bucks of the holiday all-time low. This one released at the end of last year as the latest adventure in the long-running Sonic series. It takes on a more open approach, something akin to Super Mario Odyssey, with various worlds to explore, an all-new compact system, and loads of high-octane 3D platforming action. In an effort to undercover the mysteries of an ancient civilization, players will “discover side quests, solve puzzles, scale enormous structures, go fishing, and encounter a friendly face or two along the way.” Head below or some top picks and the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.

