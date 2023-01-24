Today’s best game deals: Sonic Frontiers from $38, Gotham Knights $35, TUNIC $27, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Walmart is now offering Sonic Frontiers from $37.99 shipped. Regularly $60, we have seen this one down at $40 on Amazon a few times over the last few months, but it is now even less expensive over at Walmart on PlayStation 4/5 and Xbox. This is also within a few bucks of the holiday all-time low. This one released at the end of last year as the latest adventure in the long-running Sonic series. It takes on a more open approach, something akin to Super Mario Odyssey, with various worlds to explore, an all-new compact system, and loads of high-octane 3D platforming action. In an effort to undercover the mysteries of an ancient civilization, players will “discover side quests, solve puzzles, scale enormous structures, go fishing, and encounter a friendly face or two along the way.” Head below or some top picks and the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $20 (Reg. $60)
- Diablo III Eternal Collection $30 (Reg. up to $60)
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $52 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man 11 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection $15 (Reg. $30)
- Plus more Mega Man eShop collection deals from $8
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $40 (Reg. $60)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm Oddtimized $25 (Reg. $50)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe $20 (Reg. $50)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy $27.50 (Reg. $50)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $28 (Reg. $40)
- Stardew Valley $10 (Reg. $15)
- TUNIC $27 (Reg. $30)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $44 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Sony PlayStation Games Under $20 sale
***Lunar New Year Xbox Sale up to 70% off
- Resident Evil 2 PSN $10 (Reg. $40)
- WWE 2K23 pre-orders now live from $60
- THQ Nordic & Handy Games Xbox Sale up to 60% off
- SpongeBob SquarePants Xbox $12 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order from $6 (Reg. $20+)
- Pocky & Rocky Reshrined $24 (Reg. $30
- The Unfinished Swan PSN $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- PGA Tour 2K23 from $39 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Gotham Knights $35 (Reg. $70)
- The Callisto Protocol $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Triple Pack $19.50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village Gold $40 (Reg. $50)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $30 (Reg. $60)
- FIFA 23 from $18 (Reg. $60)
- Gears 5 $5 (Reg. $20+)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $30 (Reg. $60)
- New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe $20 (Reg. $50)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: The Fate of Atlantis $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Among Us: Impostor Edition $20 (Reg. $24)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
