Samsung EVO Select 64GB microSD memory card now matching all-time low at just $8

Amazon is now offering the Samsung EVO Select 64GB microSDXC memory card for $9.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. However, you can now land this one directly from Samsung for $8 with free shipping. This model launched back in late 2021 at $15 and now carries a $13 regular price. While the Amazon listing is the best we have tracked since last April, the Samsung direct price is matching the lowest we have tracked all-time there. The up to 130MB/s speeds might not be quite fast as the pro model, but it is also a more affordable solution and a notable option for folks who just need a quick and casual microSD card for cameras, Nintendo Switch, and more. You’ll also find Samsung’s 6-proof protection here to safeguard it against water, less than desirable temperatures, X-rays, magnets, and unfortunate drops. Our Tested with 9to5Toys review will give you even more details and be sure to head below for more.

Once you get into the $8 or less category for microSD cards like this, options get thin at best. You will find some off-brand options, but we don’t have enough experience to make any recommendations there. Something like this PNY 32GB Elite Class 10 will save you a couple bucks more, but it’s only half the size and clocks in at a slower 100MB/s – it might be worth dropping a couple extra bucks to get something more modern for some folks as well.

Alongside its first full-featured 11-port 8K model, the recent deals we have spotted on OWC’s Thunderbolt hubs are a great way to add some microSD support to machines that don’t have slots built-in. Alongside this 14-port Thunderbolt 3 model discount, we also have some of the brand’s latest models marked down to all-time lows with prices starting from $130 shipped. All of the details you need on those are waiting right here.

Samsung EVO Select 64GB microSDXC features:

Store lots of media on your phone with this micro SD memory card, load games on your Nintendo Switch and other devices, and download more apps on your tablet at top-notch speed. The EVO Select card ranges from 64GB – 512GB, allowing you to record high-quality footage on your DJI drone, store it, and transfer it between devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!