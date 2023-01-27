Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Barbearian, Space Borders, SkySafari 7, more

It is now time to head into the weekend with all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. You’ll want to scope out the deal we spotted this morning on the 45mm GPS + Cellular Midnight Apple Watch Series 7 as well as ongoing offers on the Apple Studio Display at $1,300 and everything else you’ll find in our dedicated hub right here. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like Barbearian, Space Borders: Alien Encounter, Escapists 2, MAZEMAN, SkySafari 7 Plus, and Worms Crazy Golf. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Mobile Mouse & Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Barbearian: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Space Borders: Alien Encounter: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lamplight City mobile: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Drift’n’Drive: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Lost Shield: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MAZEMAN: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $15 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Worms Special Edition: $1 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Worms Crazy Golf: $1 (Reg. $2)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Amazing Flash Cards: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Lock’s Quest: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Quest of Dungeons: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: BATTLESHIP: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2023 Mobile: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Secret Elevator Remastered: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: PRO SCANNER- PDF Document Scan: $8 (Reg. $10)

Mac: SnipNotes – Clever Notebook: $6 (Reg. $10)

More on Barbearian:

Barbearian is a fast-paced hack’n’slash with massive battles in a colorful, hand-drawn world. Hijacked to a to strange world. Forced to fight for your life. Discover the secrets of the Arbitrators and find your way back home! 100+ levels full of action and adventure…Collect loot, purchase upgrades and experiment with numerous weapons.

