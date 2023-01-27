Today’s best game deals: Elden Ring from $35, God of War Ragnarök $48, much more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Amazon is now offering Elden Ring on Xbox Series X|S for $35 while PlayStation gamers can get in on the deal starting at $44.99 shipped. Target RedCard holders can land the PlayStation version for even less as well. Regularly $60, this is matching our previous mentions and also comes within a few bucks of the best price we have ever tracked. If you’re yet to explore the realms of Elden Ring on your trusty spectral steed Torrent, this is a notable time to jump in. The 2022 Game of the Year winner isn’t the most forgiving experience, but it is more so than previous FromSoftware games in the Dark Souls series. This action RPG takes place in an open-world known as the Lands Between set in a mythos laid out by Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin. A deep engrossing story line and endless hours of exploration potential here have also been expanded by way of multiplayer and PvP modes as well. Head below or some top picks and the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***GoldenEye 007 is now live!
***Nintendo Lunar New Year sale up to 75% off
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- Valfaris $6 (Reg. $25)
- FAR: Lone Sails $3 (Reg. 15)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom $14 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby: Star Allies on Nintendo Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $20 (Reg. $60)
- Diablo III Eternal Collection $30 (Reg. up to $60)
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $52 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man 11 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection $15 (Reg. $30)
- Plus more Mega Man eShop collection deals from $8
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $40 (Reg. $60)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm Oddtimized $25 (Reg. $50)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe $20 (Reg. $50)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy $27.50 (Reg. $50)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $44 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Sony PlayStation Games Under $20 sale
***Lunar New Year Xbox Sale up to 70% off
- Cuphead The Delicious Last Course Xbox $6.50 (Reg. $8)
- God of War Ragnarök digital $48 (Reg. $70)
- Persona 5 Strikers $8 (Reg. $10+)
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $19 (Reg. $40+)
- Resident Evil Triple Pack Xbox $19.50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Xbox $12.50 (Reg. $50)
- Resident Evil 2 PSN $10 (Reg. $40)
- WWE 2K23 pre-orders now live from $60
- THQ Nordic & Handy Games Xbox Sale up to 60% off
- SpongeBob SquarePants Xbox $12 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order from $6 (Reg. $20+)
- Pocky & Rocky Reshrined $24 (Reg. $30
- The Unfinished Swan PSN $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- PGA Tour 2K23 from $39 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Gotham Knights $35 (Reg. $70)
- The Callisto Protocol $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Triple Pack $19.50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village Gold $40 (Reg. $50)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $30 (Reg. $60)
- FIFA 23 from $18 (Reg. $60)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
Sony confirms PS VR 2 game list, reveals 13 new titles, and more
NYXI’s new GameCube-inspired Switch split gamepad rocks interchangeable joysticks
Xbox Developer_Direct event: Elder Scrolls, Redfall, more
Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins
Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off
8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!