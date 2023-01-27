Score a new 45mm GPS + Cellular Midnight Apple Watch Series 7 from $329 ($100+ off)

Alongside the refurbished price drops we are still tracking at Woot, Walmart is now offering the previous-generation Midnight Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular at $329 shipped in the 45mm sizing. Originally fetching $499, this is well below the Amazon listing and the best price we can find. Today’s deal is also on par with many of the holiday deals we tracked last year and, while we have seen the green and red colorways go for less, is a solid price for the GPS + Cellular 45mm Midnight model. If you can make do without the current-generation Series 8 model, the Series 7 delivers a compelling Apple wearable experience for quite bit less. It provides a similar swim-proof build as well as all-day battery life and plenty of built-in sensors to track workouts, your blood oxygen levels, heart rate, the ability to take ECGs, get irregular heart rhythm notifications, and more. Just don’t expect to get the new temperature sensor. Head below for more details.

Now happens to be a great time to score a first-party Apple Watch Sport Band as well. We are currently tracking solid price drops on various colorways at $35 shipped, down from the regular $49 price tag. That’s on top of the a Nike+ variant and all of the options you’ll find in our latest roundup of the best Apple Watch bands out there from other brands.

And speaking of which, here are some of our favorite new band and strap releases that have hit over the last few months:

Apple Watch Series 7 features:

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design. Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app. Take an ECG anytime, anywhere Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications Stay in the moment with the new Mindfulness app, and reach your sleep goals with the Sleep app.

