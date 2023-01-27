This mini travel power bank charges your Apple Watch on the go from just $12.50 Prime shipped

NHCASURUE Direct (100% positive feedback int he last 12 months) is now offering a deep deal on its Ultra-Compact Apple Watch Travel Power Bank Charger from $12.59 depending on the color. The discount applies during checkout, or you can use code 40WYH2X90114. Shipping is free for Prime members or in order over $25. Regularly $24, this is a solid 40% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked, and the best we can find. While it might not be a brand name option, at a price like this and in such a compact form-factor, it might be worth having in your travel kit for quick and easy portable Apple Watch charging. Measuring at just a few inches across, it carries a 1200mAh battery with a Lightning port when it’s time to refuel. The brand says it can fully recharge an Apple Watch in roughly “2 to 3.5 hours,” but again it might just be handy for quick top up here and there when you’re traveling or away from an outlet either way. Head below for more details.

At a price like this and with a relatively unique design, there really aren’t very many options out there for less. Even if it’s just to pull out in a pinch when you’re out and about, at the price of a couple over-priced lattes it might be worth considering dropping one in your bag.

Apple Watch deals and price drops on accessories for them don’t stop there though. Browse through some of the week’s highlights below:

Ultra-Compact Apple Watch Travel Charger features:

Size of a mint candy tin box, small enough to fit comfortably in the pocket , or inside a purse. This wireless charger for apple watch features an ultra-compact, lightweight design for maximum portability wherever you go, perfect for home, office and travel(International Shipping Eligible)…1200mAh battery capacity can fully recharge an iWatch at least once in 2 to 3.5 hours, and its lightning cable power can charge it from 0 to 50% in about 1 hour. LED light indecator shows charging status to let you know when you should charge it.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!