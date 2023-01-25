Belkin’s Travel Stand for Apple Watch upgrades your on-the-go setup at 50% off, now $10

Best Buy is offering the Belkin Travel Stand for Apple Watch at $9.99 shipped if you’re a My Best Buy member (free to join) or in orders over $35. In fact, free shipping just rolled out for My Best Buy members earlier this month, so if you’ve been holding off on joining, now’s the best time. Down 50% from its normal $20 going rate, today’s deal marks a rare chance to save on this budget-friendly Apple Watch stand and also a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This Apple Watch stand is perfect for keeping in your travel bag so you’re always ready to go. It uses the Apple Watch charging puck you already own, which is how Belkin made it so affordable. However, another benefit to using your own puck is that it’s compatible with the latest fast charging Apple Watch models making it even more versatile. Keep reading for more.

Honestly, today’s lead deal is about as good as it gets when it comes to name-brand Apple Watch docks. For example, elago’s standard dock on Amazon still costs $10 and isn’t nearly as sleek as what Belkin offers above. However, those looking to save a buck can instead opt for this pink Apple Watch dock for $9 on Amazon instead, though it’s still not quite as nice as what Belkin brings to the table.

Don't forget to check out the deal that we found on Satechi's new 200W Charging Station that's on sale for 20% off right now.

Belkin Travel Stand for Apple Watch features:

Store and recharge your Apple watch with this Belkin charging stand. Compact and portable, this accessory includes a protective cable cavity and has an adjustable stand, which holds your watch at one of two angles for easy viewing. Place your Apple watch in the upright position in this Belkin charging stand to enable nightstand mode and use your smartwatch alarm.

