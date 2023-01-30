Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Teslagrad, Unit 404, Leaf Identification, more

We are ready to kick the week off in Mac and iOS app deals with today’s best price drops. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we are now tracking on Apple’s official iPhone 14 series cases as well as the latest iPad Air 5 at $99 off the going rate. As for the apps, highlight deals include Teslagrad, Unit 404, Castles of Mad King Ludwig, Leaf Identification, Sunny Sea Ocean Sleep Sounds, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Monsterz Minigames Deluxe: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Leaf Identification: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Logo, Card & Design Creator: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Moto Race Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sunny Sea Ocean Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Teslagrad: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Unit 404: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Moodistory – Mood Tracker: $5 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Photo Size Optimizer: $1 (Reg. $10)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Mobile Mouse & Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Barbearian: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Space Borders: Alien Encounter: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lamplight City mobile: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Drift’n’Drive: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Lost Shield: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MAZEMAN: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $15 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Worms Special Edition: $1 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Worms Crazy Golf: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Teslagrad:

In the Kingdom of Elektropia, a king rules with an iron fist, combating and destroying a sect of technological wizards who have a massive tower in the middle of the city named Teslagrad. Teslagrad is a 2D puzzle-platformer with action elements where magnetism and other electromagnetic powers are the key to go throughout the game, and thereby discover the secrets kept in the long abandoned Tesla Tower. Embark on an adventure as a young boy armed with ancient Teslamancer technology. Forge your path through the Tesla Tower and overcome the huge variety of challenges and enigmas.

