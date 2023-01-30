Today’s best game deals: Forza Horizon 4 $15, BioShock and XCOM Collections $10, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Walmart is now offering Forza Horizon 4 on Xbox One for $14.94 with free shipping in order over $35. Or start your free Walmart+ trial to score no-cost delivery. Regularly $60, this one currently sells for $45 on Amazon in physical form and is now at the lowest price we can find. Just for comparison’s sake, it sells just over $20 on sale from Microsoft right now and, while it is on Game Pass, there’s no telling how long it might last there. After getting another good look at the new Forza Motorsport during last week’s Xbox Direct showcase event, scoring Forza Horizon 4 should tie you over until the latest in the series releases sometime in 2023. Forza Horizon 4 takes players to the “ever-evolving open world landscapes of Mexico with limitless, fun driving action in hundreds of the world’s greatest cars.” And you can a better idea of what to expect in our feature piece. Head below or some top picks and the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Lunar New Year Xbox Sale up to 70% off

Pre-orders:

