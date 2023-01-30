Today’s best game deals: Forza Horizon 4 $15, BioShock and XCOM Collections $10, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Walmart is now offering Forza Horizon 4 on Xbox One for $14.94 with free shipping in order over $35. Or start your free Walmart+ trial to score no-cost delivery. Regularly $60, this one currently sells for $45 on Amazon in physical form and is now at the lowest price we can find. Just for comparison’s sake, it sells just over $20 on sale from Microsoft right now and, while it is on Game Pass, there’s no telling how long it might last there. After getting another good look at the new Forza Motorsport during last week’s Xbox Direct showcase event, scoring Forza Horizon 4 should tie you over until the latest in the series releases sometime in 2023. Forza Horizon 4 takes players to the “ever-evolving open world landscapes of Mexico with limitless, fun driving action in hundreds of the world’s greatest cars.” And you can a better idea of what to expect in our feature piece. Head below or some top picks and the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***GoldenEye 007 is now live!
***Nintendo Lunar New Year sale up to 75% off
- BioShock: The Collection $10 (Reg. $50)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $10 (Reg. $50)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI $6 (Reg. $30)
- XCOM 2 Collection $7.50 (Reg. $50)
- Live by the Sword: Tactics $5 (Reg. $25)
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- Valfaris $6 (Reg. $25)
- FAR: Lone Sails $3 (Reg. 15)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom $14 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby: Star Allies on Nintendo Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $20 (Reg. $60)
- Diablo III Eternal Collection $30 (Reg. up to $60)
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $52 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man 11 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection $15 (Reg. $30)
- Plus more Mega Man eShop collection deals from $8
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $40 (Reg. $60)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm Oddtimized $25 (Reg. $50)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe $20 (Reg. $50)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy $27.50 (Reg. $50)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $44 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Sony PlayStation Games Under $20 sale
***Lunar New Year Xbox Sale up to 70% off
- God of War Ragnarök digital $48 (Reg. $70)
- Persona 5 Strikers $8 (Reg. $10+)
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $19 (Reg. $40+)
- WWE 2K23 pre-orders now live from $60
- THQ Nordic & Handy Games Xbox Sale up to 60% off
- SpongeBob SquarePants Xbox $12 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order from $6 (Reg. $20+)
- PGA Tour 2K23 from $39 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Gotham Knights $35 (Reg. $70)
- The Callisto Protocol $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $30 (Reg. $60)
- FIFA 23 from $18 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
