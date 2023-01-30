BRG’s black silicone case protects your AirPods Pro 2 for just $9 Prime shipped (25% off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBRG
25% off $9
BRG Soft Silicone AirPods Pro 2 Case

BRG’s official Amazon storefront (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) is now offering its Soft Silicone AirPods Pro 2 Case from $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $16, it more recently has been selling with a typical price of $12 at Amazon and is now matching the previous deal price as well as the lowest we have tracked. A simple silicone build wraps your precious Apple AirPods Pro 2 case in a soft, rubbery coating to prevent unwanted scratches and the like while remaining compatible with Qi wireless chargers. This one ships with cutouts for the front-mounted LED, speakers, charging port, and Apple’s new lanyard connector. On the other side, there is a carabiner clip included with the price so you can optionally clip it onto bags, internal pockets, and more. Head below for more details. 

Outside of short-lived Lightning offers and the like, the BRG cases have long since delivered some of the best value for your money. If you’re just looking for something simple, without being overly flashy or artistic, its silicone cases are relatively popular options that don’t cost very much, especially when they are on sale like today. 

Be sure to check out the new AirPods Pro 2 cases from Coach and Native Union, as well as the latest ice cream designs out of the elago camp we featured last week. But if you’re looking for something particularly rugged that can withstand outdoor adventures, ski trips, and things of that nature, this ongoing price drop on Pelican’s IP68 Marine AirPods Pro case is worth a look. The regularly $40 option is now sitting at $25 Prime shipped on Amazon. 

BRG Soft Silicone AirPods Pro 2 Case features:

They are made of premium soft silicone, protects your AirPods against bumps, drops, and scratches. And the bottom dust plug design keeps the charging port clean and sealed when not in use. This cover for Airpods Pro 2nd generation Charging Case (2022 Released) fits perfectly, won’t affect wireless charging and convenience for charging the airpods from the bottom without removing the case.

