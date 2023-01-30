Influx of PlayStation 5 console stock on the way to various retailers, according to Sony

Trying to get a PlayStation 5 console over the last year or more has not been fun. Directly from Sony has been the best as of late, but it now sounds as though additional stock is on the way. After the official launch of the DualSense Edge controller and the release of PS VR2 on the horizon now, Sony is looking to reassure prospective PlayStation console buyers with what sounds to be some encouraging news on the PlayStation 5 console shortage front. Head below for more details. 

Get a PlayStation 5

Alongside the launch of today’s new PS5 add spot known as Live from PS5, Sony also took to its official PlayStation blog to talk about refreshed stock for its flagship console. 

Highlighting releases like God of War Ragnarök, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, and Returnal, as well as the “boundless creativity of [the] development community,” Sony wants to thank fans for their patience “amid global challenges” and assure gamers that refreshed stock for PlayStation consoles is on the way. 

While listings at Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart are still effectively out of stock at the time of writing, more units are apparently on the way to make it easier to actually get a PlayStation 5 console in 2023.

Sony has now said that “if you’re looking to get a PlayStation 5 console, you should now have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally.” Continuing by saying “players in the US, UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg [should] be sure to check direct.playstation.com to purchase a PS5 console, games, and accessories directly from PlayStation. PS5 products are also available at participating retailers globally.”

We will keep a close eye on this situation over the next weeks and months, but in the meantime feast your eyes on the new Live from PS5 spot below:

This is Live from PS5: Bringing you the extraordinary. Explore incredible worlds and experience the unexpected. Start your story today. 

