Sony’s PlayStation DualSense Edge pro controller officially launches today!

DualSense Edge launch day has arrived. After being unveiled last summer before going up for pre-order directly from Sony a few months later in October, the official DualSense Edge controller is now ready for prime time. Deliveries to pre-order customers are presumably beginning to ship out starting today, and we might very well see listings go live outside of the Sony online storefront at some point throughout the day. Head below for more details. 

First unveiled back in August of 2022, Sony finally decided to design its own in-house pro controller for PlayStation 5 with the new DualSense Edge. Early reviews are coming in mostly positive with a few minor gripes in the battery life department – it clocks in at less than a standard DualSense gamepad – not to mention the fact that it costs half as much as the digital PlayStation 5 console itself. But this is a pro-grade controller after all, and early reports suggest the experience is an otherwise solid one. 

While pre-orders were only available directly from Sony, the company did previously say listings would go live at other retailers early this year. Whether or not we start to see that starting today or not is unclear, but we will be keeping an eye out for you. We aren’t expecting any major price drops anytime soon, but chances are you’ll still be able to score one with a scheduled delivery time throughout the day. It is unclear when pre-orders are arriving, but please let us know below if one shows up on your doorstep today.

Outside of the DualSense Edge controller launch festivities, Sony also has another major release on the horizon as PS VR2 is scheduled to hit next month. After confirming the release date and the $550 price of entry – the bundles are even more – the company took to the official PlayStation blog to detail the launch lineup. It is now “tracking” 30 titles launching on day one or very close to it and just recently unveiled 13 of them for the first time. All of the details you need on that are waiting right here

And, be sure to swing by our latest roundup for all of the best PlayStation game deals as well as our coverage of the January PS Plus freebies, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order included. 

