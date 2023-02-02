Today’s Android game and app deals: FRAMED 2, Lumino City, Superbrothers, more

It is now time to gather up all of today’s best deals on Android game and app deals. But first, after the official unveiling of the latest flagship Samsung handsets, we are already tracking solid cash discounts on Galaxy S23 models with Amazon gift cards attached alongside new case collections from Spigen, CASETiFY, and Ringke. As for today’s apps, highlight deals include titles like FRAMED 1 and 2, realMyst, Lumino City, Death Road to Canada, Behind the Frame, Superbrothers Sword & Sworcery, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s Android game and app deals.
Best Android app deals
- Enchanted Worlds 2 FREE (Reg. $4)
- FRAMED 2 $3 (Reg. $5)
- FRAMED $2 (Reg. $3)
- Chameleon Run $1 (Reg. $2)
- Wayward Souls $4 (Reg. $7)
- Star Vikings Forever $2 (Reg. $5)
- realMyst $4 (Reg. $7)
- Pumped BMX 2 $1 (Reg. $2)
- Invert – Tile Flipping Puzzles $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Lumino City $3 (Reg. $5)
- Death Road to Canada $6 (Reg. $10)
- Lichtspeer $2.50 (Reg. $4)
- Whispering Willows $2 (Reg. $5)
- The Bug Butcher $1 (Reg. $2)
- Behind the Frame $4 (Reg. $6)
- Superbrothers Sword & Sworcery $1 (Reg. $3)
More Android app deals still live:
- Rectangles PRO FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Theme Park Simulator FREE (Reg. $1)
- Infinity Dungeon! FREE (Reg. $1)
- Infinity Dungeon 2! FREE (Reg. $1)
- Incredibox $1 (Reg. $5)
- YoWindow Weather – Unlimited $6 (Reg. $10)
- Slaughter 3: The Rebels $0.50 (Reg. $5)
- One Punch – LIMITED EDITION $1 (Reg. $2)
- Pupil Distance PD Glasses & VR $3.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- Millimeter Pro – screen ruler $1 (Reg. $3)
- KReader PRO $1.50 (Reg. $4)
- Quick Reminders $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Volume Panel Pro $1 (Reg. $1.50)
More on FRAMED 2:
Years ago, a mysterious ship smuggled precious cargo into an exotic land. A standalone entry in the FRAMED series. FRAMED 2 is a noir puzzle game where you re-arrange panels of an animated comic book to change the outcome of the story. Taking place before the events of the original game, FRAMED 2 is the follow up to Hideo Kojima’s 2014 Game Of The Year, FRAMED. FRAMED 2 is designed optimized for phones and tablets!
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!