Today’s Android game and app deals: FRAMED 2, Lumino City, Superbrothers, more

Justin Kahn -
FRAMED 2

It is now time to gather up all of today’s best deals on Android game and app deals. But first, after the official unveiling of the latest flagship Samsung handsets, we are already tracking solid cash discounts on Galaxy S23 models with Amazon gift cards attached alongside new case collections from Spigen, CASETiFY, and Ringke. As for today’s apps, highlight deals include titles like FRAMED 1 and 2, realMyst, Lumino City, Death Road to Canada, Behind the Frame, Superbrothers Sword & Sworcery, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s Android game and app deals. 

Years ago, a mysterious ship smuggled precious cargo into an exotic land. A standalone entry in the FRAMED series. FRAMED 2 is a noir puzzle game where you re-arrange panels of an animated comic book to change the outcome of the story. Taking place before the events of the original game, FRAMED 2 is the follow up to Hideo Kojima’s 2014 Game Of The Year, FRAMED. FRAMED 2 is designed optimized for phones and tablets!

