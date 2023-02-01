CASETiFY announces new Samsung S23 case lineup: Thousands of designs, military protection, more

Following today’s Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 launch event, the new Galaxy S23 cases from CASETiFY have now surfaced. The brand has become well known over the years for its official crossover campaigns with everything from Star Wars and Street Fighter to Disney and Pokémon, but today’s it’s all about what it calls “the most protective accessory series for Samsung devices on the market.” This includes the latest Ultra Impact Galaxy S23 cases, a brand new clear model, and even some upcoming Galaxy Buds covers. Head below for more details and a closer look at the new CASETiFY Galaxy S23 cases.

New CASETiFY Galaxy S23 cases

CASETiFY has quickly become one of the leading third-party iPhone case makers on the market and it is now looking to bring some its latest tech over to the brand new Samsung S23 and S23+ handsets that were unveiled earlier today.

First up we have the CASETiFY Ultra Impact Case for S23 Series with EcoShock. This model has been tested to withstand “more than 130 drops of up to 11.5 feet” and has “5x the normal Military Grade Standard,” according to the brand. This is all made possible by applying layers of its proprietary patent-pending EcoShock – a plant-based material “able to turn the kinetic energy of an impact into heat.”

CASETiFY Ultra Impact Case for S23/S23+ will be available for purchase later this evening for between $72 and $78.

For those not interested in the more bulky corner protection found on the Ultra model detailed above, CASETiFY is also launching its Impact Galaxy S23 cases today as well. The Impact is essentially the same EcoShock treatment you’re getting on the Ultra model, just without the extra corner padding and a less rugged protection rating: tested 104 times on drops of 8.2-feet with “4x the Military Grade Standard.”

The Impact models will also launch later tonight (at around 8 p.m PT) for between $62 and $72.

New clear models on the way, too

Lastly, a new Galaxy S23 clear case from the brand will be launching in March of this year for folks looking to allow the new Samsung design to shine through. While this option only provides 6.6-foot drop protection, it does include the CASETiFY UV Defender technology that protects the device against yellowing as well as staining from liquids such as “mustard, red wine, and coffee.” Pricing details on the new CASETiFY Galaxy S23 clear case have yet to be announced.

These new models, like much of the rest of the CASETiFY case lineup, can also be fully customized with names, patterns, and designs. Most models will be available in Matte Black, Clear/Black, Haze Purple, and Midnight Green, along with the clear variant, that can then be customized further by way of the brand’s 2,000+ design catalog:

Customers can also choose to customize their Impact, Ultra Impact, and Clear Case with a name, special message, or specific pattern. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series cases from CASETiFY are expected to receive new CoLab designs from top franchises such as Harry Potter, Mickey & Friends, and more.

