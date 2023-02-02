Ringke’s affordable new Samsung Galaxy S23 cases arrive starting from $16

After detailing the new models from CASETiFY and Spigen yesterday, it’s time to take a look at the affordable Samsung Galaxy S23 cases from Ringke. Samsung’s brand new lineup of flagship handsets were unveiled yesterday with pre-order discounts already going live, and many folks are looking to ensure their new smartphone is protected and looking right for day one. Ringke delivers a series of no-frills covers that start in the $16 range with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. They make for an affordable way to ensure you’re covered until your ideal case surfaces or as an economic option for folks looking to flip their case out on a regular basis. Head below for a closer look at the new affordable Samsung Galaxy S23 cases from Ringke.

New affordable Samsung Galaxy S23 cases from Ringke

Much like the iPhone models we featured previously, Ringke has taken many of its most popular silhouettes and designs from the last couple years and modernized them for the new Samsung Galaxy S23, S3 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Starting from $16 Prime shipped and ranging up to $22 for its Fusion Design models that feature a clear panel with floral patterns, there are several different models now available via the brand’s official Amazon storefront.

Ringke Fusion from $16

Samsung S23, 23 Plus, and 23 Ultra

Keep off fingerprints! Secure your Galaxy S23 in a minimalist clear case with a matte coating

Hybrid case with a durable polycarbonate matte-finish back panel and TPU bumper frames ensures secure protection

Fingerprint-resistant and smudge-proof non-glossy frosted coating feels velvety soft and is easy to hold

Duo-QuikCatch lanyard holes on each side of the device allow for the usage of accessories such as hand straps, wrist lanyards, and phone charms. (Additional accessories not included)

Supports wireless charging and screen protector compatibility

Ringke Fusion Design from $22

Samsung S23, 23 Plus, and 23 Ultra

High-quality UV Mold Printed design on a beautifully clear, protective case

Made of hard polycarbonate back panel and flexible TPU bumper frames

Shock-absorbent and streamlined for minimal bulk and lightweight

Raised edges around the touchscreen and camera to protect against drops and bumps

Secure your device with a built-in Duo Quikcatch lanyard hole to attach lanyard straps. (Additional accessories not included)

Ringke Fusion Card Transparent Wallet from $20

Samsung S23, 23 Plus, and 23 Ultra

Secure your device in a minimalist design clear case with a built-in cardholder

The fixed cardholder has a 2.2mm slim, lightweight design. Securely holds up to 1 card at a time

Durable hybrid case made of a polycarbonate transparent back panel and TPU bumper frames ensures secure protection

Works with contactless RFID chip readers, such as tap-to-pay function, and wireless chargers without removing the card

Attach hand or neck straps with the built-in dual QuikCatch lanyard holes. (Strap sold separately)

Ringke Fusion-X from $16

Samsung S23, 23 Plus, and 23 Ultra

Unique X-concept designed hybrid case with high-level protection and performance for daily use

Tailor-made to fit the device with covered buttons, precise cut-outs, and easy access to all ports and functions

Made of clear polycarbonate back panel and flexible TPU frames for solid protection against drops and scratches

Duo-QuikCatch lanyard holes on each side of the device allow for the usage of accessories such as hand straps, wrist lanyards, and phone charms. (Additional accessories not included)

Supports wireless charging and screen protector compatibility

Ringke Onyx from $15

Samsung S23, 23 Plus, and 23 Ultra

Streamlined design with an anti-skid & anti-fingerprint texture

High-quality, flexible TPU material for heavy-duty defense

Granulate texture enhances the grip and makes it easy to hold

Attach phone charms and straps with the built-in lanyard holes (Phone Charms and Straps are NOT included)

Supports wireless charging and screen protector compatibility

When it comes to affordable Samsung Galaxy S23 cases, Ringke is a notable option, but you’ll also want to check out the new Spigen lineup with models that start from $16 Prime shipped as well.

But if you’re yet to order your new Galaxy S23, this morning we saw some solid cash discounts with bonus Amazon gift cards thrown in to sweeten the deal as well. All of the details you need on this offers are right here.

