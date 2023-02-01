Crucial’s 2022 model 4TB Gen4 internal SSD drops to Amazon all-time low today at $265

Amazon is now offering the Crucial P3 Plus 4TB Gen4 internal Solid-State Drive for $264.99 shipped. This model launched last summer at $400 and is now at the lowest price we can find. It now regularly fetches $300 directly from Crucial with today’s deal marking the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. Clocking in at 5,500MB/s, this one sits in the mid-tier range by comparison to most of the models that have launched over the last year or so. It might not be as fast as something like the 7,300MB/s WD_BLACK SN850X, but 4TB of that one, without the heatsink, will run you $400 right now. The P3 Plus delivers a PCIe Gen4 x4 NVMe upgrade for slightly more casual users at an affordable rate alongside backwards compatibility with Gen3 motherboards. Head below for more details.

If you can make do with a lower-capacity option, the much faster heatsink-equipped Gen4 CORSAIR internal SSD is currently sitting at a new Amazon all-time low. The 2TB model is going for $180 shipped with up to 7,100MB/s transfer rates – full hands-on review here for more details. And for something even more affordable, the WD_BLACK 2022 model 1TB SN770 internal gaming SSD is also sitting at a new all-time low from $70 shipped.

Are you also after some portable SSD action? Check out the ongoing price drops we are tracking below:

Crucial P3 Plus 4TB Gen4 internal SSD features:

NVMe (PCIe Gen4 x4) technology with up to 5000MB/s sequential reads, random read/write 650K/900K IOPS

Spacious storage up to 4TB

Performs up to 43% faster than the fastest Gen3 NVMe SSDs

Rated at MTTF greater than 1.5 million hours for extended longevity and reliability

Backward compatibility with Gen3

