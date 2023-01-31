WD_BLACK 2022 model 1TB SN770 internal gaming SSD just hit the Amazon low at $70

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 1TB SN770 NVMe Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive for $69.99 shipped. This launched at $130, but more recently sits in the $98 range and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is actually the best price we have tracked on Amazon as well. This model first debuted back about a year ago as one of WD’s mid-tier options with a more affordable price tag than the faster variants. Even still, it can move data at a respectable 5,150MB/s with PCIe Gen4 storage technology that is also backwards compatible with Gen3 gear. While there is no heatsink here, it does deliver “advanced thermal management technology that helps maintain consistent performance in a an M.2 SSD form-factor.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

Obvious more affordable alternatives are the 250GB and 500GB variants of the SN770 that sell for $40 and $56 shipped, respectively. But if you don’t mind taking a hit in the speed department, something like the Crucial P3 1TB clocks in at 3,500MB/s at sells for $60 shipped on Amazon right now. It’s hard to recommend a slower Gen3 variant for $10 in savings over today’s lead deal, but it is a less expensive option for casual users.

If you’re looking to take it up a notch however, the deal we are tracking right now on the heatsink-equipped Gen4 CORSAIR internal SSD is worth a look as well. This one is much faster than any of the models mentioned above, includes the PS5 or PC-ready heatsink, and is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low of $180 shipped. Everything you need to know about it alongside our hands-on review is waiting right here.

WD_BLACK 1TB SN770 SSD features:

Get into the game fast as you zoom past load times with blazing speeds of up to 5,150MB/s (1TB and 2TB models). Based on read speed. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors..Data Transfer Rate:0 MB per second

Equipped with a PCIe Gen4 interface, the WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD helps fuel in-game responsiveness, minimize stutter, and provide smooth streaming for a performance boost you can see and feel. PCIe Gen4 storage technology requires a compatible motherboard. WD_BLACK SN770 is backwards-compatible with PCIe Gen3.

Get tons of space for your latest games, future updates, and downloadable content with capacities up to 2TB. 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!