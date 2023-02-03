Gift LEGO’s Succulents and Flower Bouquet sets for Valentine’s Day from $40 (Reg. $50+)

Amazon is now discounting a pair of LEGO’s Botanical Garden sets headlined by one of the latest additions of the new Succulents kit. Dropping down to a new all-time low, the set sells for $39.99 shipped thanks to the 20% discount that drops the price from its usual $50 going rate. This is $2 below our previous mention and still one of the first chances to save. Stacking up to 771 pieces, this set looks to recreate several different cacti and other succulents with some vibrant colors and fun parts usage. Though my favorite aspect has to be that the whole set is modular, so you can arrange all nine plants into various orders or designs to fit on your window sill, desk, or elsewhere in your LEGO collection. Our launch coverage offers a better look at what to expect from the new plant set, and we also breakdown some other deals on the Botanical Garden collection below.

Also getting in on the savings at Amazon, right now you can score the LEGO Flower Bouquet for $53.98 from the usual $60 price tag. Going on sale for the first time in a handful of months, today’s discount is a rare chance to save on this popular set ahead of Valentine’s Day. Stacking up to 756 pieces, this set assembles a collection of flowers for you to build your very own bouquet. These full-scale builds will look delightful up on display be it the centerpiece of your dinner table or as a gift to that special someone. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and learn all about why it makes the perfect gift for LEGO builders and flower fans alike.

As far as the latest pair of additions to the Botanical Collection are concerned, two new kits just hit the scene at the start of the month earlier in the week. These new builds expand the lineup with a pair of interesting floral builds including the Wildflower Bouquet and Dried Flower Centerpiece sets. Each one take on different designs, while still delivering on the display-worthy builds as found above.

More on the LEGO Succulents set:

Succulents are a popular way to introduce plants into the home and enhance your decor. Now you can enjoy a mindful building project as you create an elegant plant display for your living space with this LEGO Succulents (10309) building kit for adults. Take your time crafting all the details of the 9 different succulents – each inspired by a real-life variety.

