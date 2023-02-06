EarFun Air Pro 3 review: ANC, EQ, and Bluetooth 5.3 in budget earbuds [Video]

EarFun has always been a top pick when it comes to feature-packed budget earbuds. Its latest, EarFun Air Pro 3, packs Bluetooth 5.3 and app control. With ANC, wireless charging, and nine hours of playtime, the feature list is extensive for the $80 price point.

Specs:

Drivers: 11mm

Bluetooth 5.3

Multidevice connectivity

55ms low-latency mode for gaming

Custom EQ

IPX5 water resistant

Battery life: 9 hours + 36 from charging case

Wireless charging

App control

Design overview

EarFun’s Air Pro 3 has an AirPods-like design with a stem reaching down from the earbud. There is a small circular capacitive button on each earbud that can be customized through the EarFun app.

A small LED light near the top of each earbud helps to display its current status.

Overall, the earbuds are small and light, which is impressive considering their nine-hour battery life.

Likewise, the case is surprisingly compact for its additional 36 hours of battery charge and wireless charging functionality. There is a USB-C port in the back for recharging via a cable, but otherwise, the case can be placed on any Qi-charging pad to top up the battery wirelessly.

EarFun Air Pro 3: Video

EarFun Air Pro 3: Comfort

You would think that budget earbuds would fall short when it comes to comfort, but EarFun has consistently delivered some of the most comfortable earbuds I’ve used. The shape fits perfectly in my ears.

There are four sets of silicone ear tips included with Air Pro 3. I had no trouble finding one that gets a good seal in my ears for nice passive noise cancellation. If the stock silicone tips don’t work, though, you can always pick up a pair of Comply tips from Amazon.

EarFun Air Pro 3: Sound quality

EarFun Air Pro 3 sounds great, but its most notable feature is its huge low end. Bass is big, full, and a lot of fun to listen to.

In its stock form, the Air Pro 3 has a scooped sound to it. The lows are big and full while mids are more pulled back, and upper mids and highs are a little more pushed forward. It’s a fun sound that works well for most genres but sounds especially good on pop tracks.

If that stock sound isn’t quite what you’re looking for, though, the EarFun app enables full custom EQ control.

There are a few stock EQ modes like bass boost and reducer, as well as treble boost and reducer. I found that taking the lowest frequencies down one dB and bringing up the 500 and 1k frequency ranges by two dB put the Air Pro 3 right where I wanted them for a well-rounded sound. Once again, it’s hard to believe that these are on sale for just $60 currently.

EarFun Air Pro 3: ANC

ANC works well. It won’t match the quality of premium earbuds like Apple’s AirPods Pro 2, but it does well to knock out some background noise and keep the focus on the media coming through the earbuds.

Mic test

Once again, I don’t think the microphone will be able to hold a candle to premium earbuds like Apple’s AirPods Pro 2, but it will get you by in a pinch. Be sure to hit the video to hear how it sounds in action.

9to5Toys’ Take

$80 for these earbuds seems reasonable, and the on-sale price of $60 is pretty wild. EarFun Air Pro 3 is packed with features, sounds great, and is comfortable. My only concern is long-term reliability, but if you get these for $60, maybe that isn’t a big concern. If you are in the market for full-featured budget earbuds, EarFun Air Pro 3 is a great well-rounded choice.

