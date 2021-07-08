EarFun Free 2 Review: These budget low-latency wireless earbuds sound great [Video]

Chances are, if you’ve looked for budget earbuds in the past, you’ve probably heard about EarFun. We’ve reviewed many of its wallet-friendly offerings in the past, with one of my favorite being the Free Pro. Today, we’re talking about the new EarFun Free 2. Priced at just $50, the EarFun Free 2 sits right in line with other budget-minded wireless earbuds. Be sure to check out the video below to see all of the details.

Out of the Box

EarFun’s Free 2 earbuds sport a very simple overall design. Capacitive touch buttons on the outside under the EarFun logo register plenty of different functions, while the soft rounded design helps with comfort.

The simple case features a single status light on the front with a single button in the back that can be used to repair the earbuds. Opening and closing the lid gives a satisfying click, and the hinge feels sturdy enough to keep the lid from flopping open or closed.

Comfort

For my ears, these might be the most comfortable true wireless earbuds that I’ve tried. I often feel like I need to rotate and move other earbuds around like crazy to get a good seal and find a comfortable fit, but the Free 2 just fit perfectly on the first try. In my ears, there is the slightest bit of pressure, which might be fatiguing in longer listening situations, but so far, I’ve been very pleased with how well they fit.

EarFun Free 2: Video

How do they sound?

EarFun lives up to its name with sound coming out of the Free 2. A noticeable boost in the low end makes most listening sound fun. Pop tracks are a blast to listen to with the Earfun Free 2. The earbuds hit down low on Solar Sailer from the Tron: Legacy soundtrack and continued to pump the energy through Titanium by David Guetta.

Highs are clear but not too forward that they become harsh. If anything, I would prefer maybe just a pinch more on the high end. Vocals are clear and easy to understand. Melodies and harmonies from “How Do You Sleep” by Sam Smith were easy to distinguish and sounded smooth and clear.

Depending on the genre of music, mids can get a little bit mushy. I loved how they sounded when listening to Sound and Color by the Alabama Shakes, but when one of my favorite metal tracks for testing headphones, “Mist” by Protest the Hero, came on, the guitars were a little harder to distinguish due to the boost in low-end that seemed to carry into the low-mids.

Overall, though, for most listening scenarios, I greatly enjoyed the sound coming out of the EarFun Free 2 wireless earbuds.

Low-Latency for media and gaming

One concern and downfall of some true wireless earbuds is that the Bluetooth connection can be susceptible to latency when watching videos and when gaming. But, Earfun has tried to beat that issue by taking the latency down to 60ms. This made most media that I watched seem in sync and made for a great experience watching YouTube videos.

IPX7 fully waterproof

Rocking an IPX7 rating, the Earfun Free Pro 2 is also waterproof when submerged in 1 meter of water for 30 minutes. This way, you don’t need to worry about them getting caught in a rainstorm when out for a run.

EarFun Free 2: Battery Life

30 hours of battery life with the earbuds and charging case makes the Earfun Free Pro 2 long-lasting for most adventures. Seven hours on the earbuds alone is a respectable figure, and the 23 extra hours help in extended times away from a charging station.

And, when you are ready to top off the reserves, the charging case is compatible with wireless charging pads.

9to5Toys’ Take

EarFun has nailed another great-sounding pair of budget earbuds. Depending on what features you’re seeking, these might be a great fit, or you might want to check out one of their other offerings like the Free Pro or the Air earbuds. But, if you’re looking for a pair of fun-sounding earbuds with low latency for media, then the $50 EarFun Free 2 won’t let you down.

