Today’s Android game and app deals: Bendy and the Ink Machine, First Tree, and more

Tuesday’s Android game and app deals from Google Play are now ready and waiting down below. Just be sure to check out the $170 price drops we are now tracking on the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G as well as offers on Motorola’s unlocked Edge 2022 5G smartphone and the first deal on Google’s new wired Nest Doorbell. As for the apps, highlights include Everybody’s RPG, Boris and the Dark Survival, Bendy and the Ink Machine, The First Tree, Wilderless, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android app deals
- Kaorin icon pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Red Woods FREE (Reg. $1)
- Everybody’s RPG FREE (Reg. $1)
- Boris and the Dark Survival $1 (Reg. $3)
- Bendy and the Ink Machine $3 (Reg. $6)
- Star Traders 4X Empires Elite $1 (Reg. $5)
- The First Tree $1 (Reg. $5)
- Wilderless $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- PowerLine PRO Unlock $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Twilight Pro Unlock $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Sleep as Android Unlock $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mindroid PRO Unlock $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Baby Sleep PRO $2.50 (Reg. $5)
More Android app deals still live:
- QR and Barcode Scanner PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Stone Of Souls HD FREE (Reg. $1)
- Dead Bunker 4: Apocalypse FREE (Reg. $1)
- Demon Hunter: Premium FREE (Reg. $1)
- Planet O – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Glidey – Minimal puzzle game FREE (Reg. $1)
- Templar Battleforce RPG $5 (Reg. $10)
- Cultist Simulator $2 (Reg. $7)
- LIMBO $0.50 (Reg. $4)
- Despotism 3k $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- Package Inc – Cargo Simulator $1 (Reg. $2)
- MONOPOLY – Classic Board Game $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Brain App: Ult. Brain Training $1 (Reg. $9.50)
- Learn Python Programming [PRO] $1 (Reg. $1.50)
- Gold Rush! Anniversary $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Golden Hour+ $3 (Reg. $4)
- Icon Pack Creator $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- 3D EARTH PRO – local forecast $2 (Reg. $9.50)
More on Bendy and the Ink Machine:
Henry was the lead animator at Joey Drew Studios in its 1930s heyday, a studio that was best known for producing animated cartoons of their most popular and beloved character, Bendy. Many years later Henry receives a mysterious invitation from Joey Drew himself to return to the old cartoon workshop. Journey deep into the sketchy madness of this twisted cartoon nightmare.
