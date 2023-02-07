Save up to 50% on Anker ANC Liberty 3 Pro wireless earbuds today at $85 shipped

Alongside solid price drops on Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 and the latest Bose QuietComfort buds, the official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $84.99 shipped. Regularly $170 and currently matched directly from Anker, this is up to 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen them regularly selling for between $100 and $130 over the last few months at Amazon, today’s deal is matching our mid-December holiday mention and the first notable drop since. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, the Liberty 3 Pro deliver active noise cancellation alongside HearID tech that “analyzes your ears and level of in-ear pressure to create a tailored profile.” From there, you can expect to score 32 hours of battery life on a single charge with the included wireless charging-ready case as well as compatibility with both iOS and Android smartphones. Get a closer look right here and head below for more.

While not quite as high-end an option in the noise reduction and audio department, the Anker Life P3 Noise Cancelling Earbuds are a notable lower-cost alternative. Now sitting at $60 shipped on Amazon, they deliver an even longer battery life at up to 50-hours, three noise cancelling modes, and wireless case charging.

As we alluded to above, there are some particularly notable earbuds deals floating around right now if you’re looking for something from one of the big brands:

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro Noise Cancelling Earbuds features:

Our exclusive coaxial dual driver technology delivers high and low frequency sound directly to your ear without interference. Its wide soundstage is detailed and spacious, bass has a deep punch, mids are luscious, and treble sparkles. Standard noise cancelling only adjusts noise based on data. HearID ANC analyzes your ears and level of in-ear pressure to create a tailored profile that optimizes noise reduction and reduces external sound to suit your ears. Liberty 3 Pro’s earbuds have a triple-point ergonomic shape and built-in ear pressure relief for all-day comfort. 4 sizes of liquid silicone ear tips and flexible ear wings ensure you get a strong seal and secure grip.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!