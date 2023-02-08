Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Little Misfortune, Geekbench, Yestertide, more

We have hit the mid-point of the work week and it’s now time for all of today’s best iOS game and app deals. Just make sure you don’t miss out on all of the iPad deals we are tracking this week as well as Apple Watch Series 8 price drops, and discounts on the upgraded M2 MacBook Air as well. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Little Misfortune, Geekbench 5, Yestertide, Double Cover, Sol: Sun Clock, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Amazing Flash Cards: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Ginger and Lily Tigers: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Geekbench 5: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Little Misfortune: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Yestertide: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hexes Board Game: Hive conquer: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Double Cover: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Guide of the Wild: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Orchid Album: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Sol: Sun Clock: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FlightReady E6B: $8 (Reg. $9)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Deep Sleep, Insomnia Help: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fill me up – Block Brain Game!: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Chronos Principle: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The First Tree: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Fleeting Memory: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Summer Catchers: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Teslagrad $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Descenders: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Geofency • Time Tracking: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: CropSize: Photo Resizer Editor: $5 (Reg. $6)

More on Little Misfortune:

You can now play Little Misfortune on iPad Pro (2nd & 3rd Gen)! Little Misfortune is an interactive story, focused on exploration and characters, both sweet and dark, where your choices have consequences. Starring Misfortune Ramirez Hernandez, an imaginative 8-year-old, who seeks the prize of Eternal Happiness, as a gift to her Mommy. Led by her new friend, Mr. Voice, they venture into the woods, where mysteries are unraveled and a little bit of bad luck unfolds.

