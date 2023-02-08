Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Odyssey $37.50, Last of Us Remastered $10, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Walmart is now offering Super Mario Odyssey on Nintendo Switch for $37.67 shipped. Regularly $60 and currently out of stock at Amazon, this is within $1 of the deal we featured back in December before the holidays and the lowest price we can find. It is also just a few bucks above the limited Black Friday all-time low from last year. Super Mario Odyssey is a must-play for most Switch owner, so if you’re yet to give the 3D Mario experience a try now’s a great chance to score a copy. It is a great primer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie set with 2-player action where gamers can take control of Mario’s sentient hat friend, Cappy, alongside a host of new worlds to explore. All while you “try to save Princess Peach from Bowser’s clutches and foil his dastardly wedding plans.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.

