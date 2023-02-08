Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Odyssey $37.50, Last of Us Remastered $10, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Walmart is now offering Super Mario Odyssey on Nintendo Switch for $37.67 shipped. Regularly $60 and currently out of stock at Amazon, this is within $1 of the deal we featured back in December before the holidays and the lowest price we can find. It is also just a few bucks above the limited Black Friday all-time low from last year. Super Mario Odyssey is a must-play for most Switch owner, so if you’re yet to give the 3D Mario experience a try now’s a great chance to score a copy. It is a great primer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie set with 2-player action where gamers can take control of Mario’s sentient hat friend, Cappy, alongside a host of new worlds to explore. All while you “try to save Princess Peach from Bowser’s clutches and foil his dastardly wedding plans.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Amazon Buy One Get One 50% off
***Next major Nintendo Direct kicks off tomorrow
***GoldenEye 007 is now live!
***Nintendo game pre-order discount vouchers
- LIMBO eShop $2 (Reg. $10)
- INSIDE eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. $40)
- Shin Megami Tensei V $30 (Reg. $40+)
- SEGA publisher sale at Amazon from $16
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX $7 (Reg. $20)
- Live by the Sword: Tactics $5 (Reg. $25)
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $50 (Reg. $60)
- Valfaris $6 (Reg. $25)
- FAR: Lone Sails $3 (Reg. 15)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom $14 (Reg. $40)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Amazon Buy One Get One 50% off
***Xbox Anime Month Sale up to 80% off
***PlayStation Games Under $15 sale
***PlayStation Critic’s Choice sale
- The Last Of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Or The Last of Us Part I $49.50 (Reg. $70)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Deluxe $23.50 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO Brawls $20 (Reg. $40)
- John Wick Hex $2 (Reg. $20)
- Bastion $2 (Reg. $15)
- Mafia: Trilogy Xbox $24 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Xbox $42 (Reg. $70)
- Sonic Origins PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- SEGA publisher sale at Amazon from $16
- Blade Runner Enhanced PSN $6 (Reg. $10)
- Persona 5 Royal PSN $42 (Reg. $60)
- The Callisto Protocol $40 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection PSN $30 (Reg. $40)
- Ratchet & Clank PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- FIFA 23 Xbox $18 (Reg. $60)
- Ubisoft Xbox Publisher Sale up to 80% off
- Watch Dogs + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions $20 (Reg. $100)
- Splinter Cell Xbox $6 (Reg. $15)
- Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- South Park Fractured but Whole $15 (Reg. $50)
- Forza Horizon 4 $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Persona 5 Strikers $8 (Reg. $10+)
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
- WWE 2K23 pre-orders now live from $60
- THQ Nordic & Handy Games Xbox Sale up to 60% off
Pre-orders:
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
Sony confirms PS VR 2 game list, reveals 13 new titles, and more
NYXI’s new GameCube-inspired Switch split gamepad rocks interchangeable joysticks
Xbox Developer_Direct event: Elder Scrolls, Redfall, more
Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins
Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off
8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!