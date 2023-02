Save $109 on stainless steel Apple Watch Series 8 with Milanese Loop at all-time low of $690

Amazon is now offering the Apple Watch Series 8 45mm GPS + Cellualr style for $689.98 shipped. Normally fetching $799, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $109 off. This is $9 under our previous mention from back in November, and only the second notable chance to save on this elevated model with stainless steel casing and complementing Milanese loop band.

Apple Watch Series 8 arrives as the brand’s next-generation wearable that steps up to deliver Apple’s most comprehensive fitness tracking experience yet. Well, aside from the new Ultra model, that is. Sporting an always-on display, you’ll find a new S8 chip powering the experience which drives the improved gyroscope and accelerometer to enable crash detection. The onboard temperature sensor pairs with overnight sleep tracking, as well as the onboard heart rate sensor, ECG capabilities, and blood oxygen monitoring. And of course, all of these arrive with cellular connectivity. Go learn more over at 9to5Mac.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Though if it’s official bands you’re after to go with your new wearable, Amazon is currently marking down an assortment of in-house Sport bands. These offerings come in several different colorways and enter at $35 each. That’s down from the usual $49 going rate and matching some of the best pricing we’ve ever seen across a myriad of styles to refresh the look of your Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Series 8 features:

Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. Advanced sensors provide insights to help you better understand your health. New safety features can get you help when you need it. The bright, Always-On Retina display is easy to read, even when your wrist is down. Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone, even while traveling internationally. Use Family Setup to manage Apple Watch for family members who don’t have an iPhone.

