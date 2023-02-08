First major Nintendo Direct of the year starts now! Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and much more

Well, the day has finally arrived and the first major Nintendo Direct of 2023 is just minutes away from beginning. After rumors suggested we would be seeing the first Nintendo Direct of the year this week, it was officially confirmed yesterday morning when Nintendo took to its Twitter feed to announce today’s 5 p.m. ET start time. The show is about to start in just a few minutes from now so get ready and follow along down below.

February Nintendo Direct

While just about anytime Nintendo schedules a Direct presentation it is an exciting one, there’s just something about the first major one of the year. It sets the tone of what’s to come on Nintendo Switch this year, but with arguably the biggest game in Switch history just months from release, the February event just seems extra special.

Be sure to tune in today at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET for a new #NintendoDirect featuring information mostly focused on Nintendo Switch games launching in the first half of 2023.

Coming off the heels of the September 2022 showcase where Nintendo officially revealed the name of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – pre-order listings are starting to go in and out of stock at GameStop and Amazon – fans are more than eager to see more of the game. Now slated for a May release, Tears of the Kingdom falls in the launch window Nintendo highlighted above, and we are expecting/hoping the latest Zelda title to close the show once again.

Follow along with today’s Nintendo Direct showcase below and be sure to check back after the presentation for all of the full resolution footage as it comes available:

Updating…

World premiere of Pikmin 4!

Nintendo is starting things off today with the world premiere of Pikmin 4!! Coming 7/21/2023

Chart a mysterious planet with curious plantlike Pikmin that come in different types in Pikmin 4—like the brand-new Ice Pikmin! The capable canine, Oatchi, will also help to overcome big challenges. Stay tuned for more Pikmin news!

Samba de Amigo: Party Central

Samba de Amigo: Party Central is coming to Nintendo Switch summer 2023. Samba de Amigo has been reborn and is even groovier than ever! Get shakin’ to 40 hit songs from across the world’s most popular music genres and enter a visual party, with unique settings and fun, active gameplay.

Octopath Traveller 2

New demo with the opening hours live on eShop now. Releases February 24, 2023.

Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass

Paid DLC with two waves of content:

The #Splatoon3: Expansion Pass is coming! For the 1st Wave, relive a functional version of Inkopolis from the original Splatoon game! And for Wave 2, get ready for Side Order, an all-new single player campaign! Purchase the Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass later today, & Wave 1 arrives this Spring. After purchasing this DLC, players will receive access to bonus in-game currency, plus food and drink tickets.

Game Boy games are coming Switch Online!

Zelda, Alone in the Dark, Metroid 2, Kirby, Super Mario Bros. Mario Kart, and much more starting tonight. Game Boy games come FREE with base membership but you’ll have to have Expansion Pack Online access to score the GameBoy Advanced Games.

Game Boy games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online and Game Boy Advance games are being added for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members! Look forward to: • Tetris • Super Mario Land 2 – 6 Golden Coins • Mario Kart: Super Circuit • The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap • And many more Available today: https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online/

Metroid Prime Remastered

Digital version releases on eShop today!

Metroid Prime Remastered is available now, only on Nintendo Switch! Step into the suit of Samus Aran and relive the iconic adventure. Upgrade your gear, swap your visors, and rediscover the uncharted planet of Tallon IV.

Kirby Return to Dreamland Deluxe

Kirby Return to Dreamland Deluxe…releases February 24th and a new demo will be live after the show today.

Disney Illusion Island is coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch on July 28, 2023. Join Mickey & Friends as they explore the mysterious island of Monoth, on a quest to recover three magical books and its little furry inhabitants, the Hokuns! In this brand-new cooperative 2D platformer adventure for 1-4 players, you’ll navigate as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy through a beautifully hand-crafted world. Unlock powerful abilities, discover hidden secrets, and meet a cast of original characters as you travel through the never-before-seen island of Monoth. Featuring fully voiced animated cutscenes and a magically orchestrated original score, Disney Illusion Island is Mickey’s triumphant return to games, and this time, he brought friends!

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC – Wave 4

Coming this Spring.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Calling all strategy fans! Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp comes to Nintendo Switch April 21st!

PROFESSOR LAYTON and The New World of Steam

Professor Layton is back to face new puzzles in PROFESSOR LAYTON and The New World of Steam! Coming to Nintendo Switch.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

An epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule awaits in The Legend of Zelda™: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch. The adventure is yours to create in a world fueled by your imagination. In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you’ll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. Can you harness the power of Link’s new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom? Watch the latest trailer to see what Link’s latest quest has in store, including never before seen weapons and mysterious vehicles…

