Get ready folks, the next major Nintendo Direct showcase kicks off tomorrow afternoon

Rumors have been surfacing all over the net about the next Nintendo Direct and details have now officially been confirmed! Most supposed leaks pointed at the next Nintendo Direct hitting sometime this week and we now officially know it is. Nintendo has taken to its official Twitter feed to announce its next online Switch game showcase and we are now just over 24 hours away. Head below for more details.

The next Nintendo Direct hits tomorrow

With the new Super Mario Bros. Movie taking up much of the spotlight when it comes to Nintendo Direct content as of late and with one of Nintendo’s biggest Switch game releases on the horizon, it was only a matter of time before the next Nintendo Direct was announced. The last major Nintendo Direct focusing on Switch games was back in September of last year, and it was a big one. Including the full reveal of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, a Pikmin 4 teaser, Octopath Traveller II, and the reveal of GoldenEye 007 for Switch Online (now available with more details here), we are expecting big things from tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct showcase.

As you can see in the tweet below, the show will kick off at 2 p.m. PST tomorrow with “40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching in the first half of 2023.”

See more Tune in at 2 p.m. PST tomorrow, Feb. 8, for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching in the first half of 2023.



Watch it live here: https://t.co/8ce3reaEig pic.twitter.com/Pmf41dQWIw — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 7, 2023

We will have all of the details from the show right here and in the mean time check out some of the latest from the Mushroom Kingdom below:

