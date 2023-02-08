Teenage Engineering unveils new recycled Field Desk with modular rail system, accessories, more

Let’s take a closer look at the just-announced Teenage Engineering Field Desk. The brand is best known for its wild and experimental synth gear, audio products, and portable music-making machines, but, not unlike its collaboration with IKEA, is also working some of its magic into the furniture space. This time around, it is unveiling its Field Desk, a new modular desk solution described as “everything it needs to be and nothing it doesn’t.” Head below for a closer look and more details on the new Teenage Engineering Field Desk.

New Teenage Engineering Field Desk

While it might not be a singing wooden Bluetooth doll, a video sequencing-synthesizer you can take with you anywhere or a gimmicky record player that can also cut vinyl, but the new Teenage Engineering Field Desk is arguably even more practical.

Field Desk was born out of the experience and knowledge base the brand’s staff developed when creating their own furniture to work on at the office:

…since we love to build things, we decided to create our own modular work environment. field desk acknowledges our evolving workspaces and everything that comes with them.

Supporting the double-sided formica birch plywood desktop is the Teenage Engineering field rail system – an open-ended “range of interconnecting aluminum rails that enable the creation of customizable modular furniture and accessories.” Developed by Scandinavian manufacturer Hydro, the rail system and hardware is made of 75% recycled CIRCAL aluminum and consist of actual rail extensions, connection points, clamps, assembly cross pieces, and more.

75% recycled CIRCAL anodized aluminum alloy from scandinavian manufacturer hydro

flat-packed, easy to assemble and disassemble.

attach custom accessories (coming soon) or attach your own creations using m5 screws

dimensions: 1195 mm/47″, 770 mm/30.5″, 750 mm/30″

please note: field desk is excluded from our free shipping offer. customer assumes the shipping cost stated at checkout. please see terms and conditions for more information.

The system will support a range of form-factors and custom setups along with additional accessories including “the custom storage tray and tape holder (available soon)” as well as the ability to “latch on your own creations using m5 screws.” Knowing TE, there will be a whole suite of weird and wonderful attachments on the way for Field Desk.

The Teenage Engineering Field Desk is apparently “easy to assemble and disassemble, arriving flat-packed for you to build in place.” It is now available for purchase directly from the Teenage Engineering site for $1,599.

