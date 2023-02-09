9to5Toys Daily: February 9, 2022 – M2 iPad Pro $69 off, HomePod mini $75, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple PodcastsGoogle Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2023/02/9to5Toys-Daily-2923-11.20-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Connect LEVOIT’s Core 400S True HEPA Air Purifier...
Save up to 37% on Anker PowerExtend power strips with U...
Pad & Quill debuts new full-grain vintage leather ...
This 100W solar panel produces up to 500Wh/day at $72 i...
Amazon’s latest eero Wi-Fi 6E/+ mesh routers see ...
Secure two dozen Whole Foods roses at $25 Prime shipped...
Save 40% on TP-Link’s Tapo 2K Smart Outdoor Wired...
Solo Stove launches Mesa XL tabletop smokeless fire pit...
Load more...
Show More Comments