Apple’s latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro 256GB comes within $1 of the all-time low at $69 off, more

The Apple discounts this week have been all about iPad, and today the latest flagship release is getting in on the savings. Courtesy of Amazon, several configurations of the recently-released 11-inch M2 iPad Pro are on sale. Our favorite is the Wi-Fi 256GB model, which has dropped down to within $1 of the all-time low at $829.99 shipped. You’d more regularly pay $899, with today’s offer matching our previous mention in order to once again arrive at the second-best price yet. This is still one of the first chances to save and is the best we’ve seen since the all-time low arrived over Black Friday. You can also save on other models starting at $759.

Apple just released the latest generation of iPad Pro last fall and now you can finally save on the latest iPadOS experience. This time around, everything with the latest M2 iPad Pro comes centered around a familiar form-factor as previous models with all of the staples like Apple Pencil 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery, and integration with Magic Keyboard. Though there are some notable improvements, like the M2 chip which powers its 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. Circling back on the Apple Pencil 2 support, there’s a new hover feature that offers another way to interact with the interface, which you can learn more about in our coverage.

Regardless of which M2 iPad capacity you end up with, the form-factor is practically begging to be paired with one of the second-generation Apple Pencil. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor. There’s also the new hover feature available exclusively for the iPad Pro above, which makes the discount to $90 even more compelling.

Now into the latter half of the week, and we’re tracking a pair of other notable discounts in Apple’s latest iPadOS lineup. Starting off with the most compact device in the collection, the iPad mini 6 has returned to its second-best price at $99 off and now comes joined by the most recent entry-level experience in the form of the 10.9-inch iPad at $399 thanks to quite the rare markdown. Not to mention, must-have accessories like Apple Pencil 2 at $90, as well as this collection of in-house Smart Folio Covers from $47.

M2 iPad Pro features:

Brilliant 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color

M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU

12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide back camera, and LiDAR Scanner for immersive AR

12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Stay connected with ultrafast Wi-Fi 6E USB-C connector with support for Thunderbolt / USB 4

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!