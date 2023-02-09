Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Dungeon and Puzzles, BATTLESHIP, Candleman, more

All of Thursday’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps are now waiting for you down past the jump courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. But you’ll also want to scope out the rare deals we are now tracking on HomePod mini in all five colors as well as Apple’s latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro approaching the lowest price we have ever tracked. As for the apps, today’s collection features titles like Candleman, Castle of White Night, Dungeon and Puzzles, BATTLESHIP, SkySafari, Adventure Pinball, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Monsterz Minigames Deluxe: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Countdown – Upcoming Events: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Get-A-Grip Chip: the Body Bugs: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Artifact – 3D puzzle: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Candleman: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: BATTLESHIP: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Adventure Pinball: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SkySafari: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AnatomyMapp: $13 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Folder Icons: $3 (Reg. 4)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Amazing Flash Cards: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Ginger and Lily Tigers: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Geekbench 5: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Little Misfortune: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Yestertide: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hexes Board Game: Hive conquer: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Double Cover: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Guide of the Wild: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Orchid Album: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Sol: Sun Clock: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FlightReady E6B: $8 (Reg. $9)

More on Dungeon and Puzzles:

Dungeon and Puzzles is a game that challenges players’ 2D spatial perception and logical thinking. A player can use a sword to attack monsters, or a bow and an arrow to destroy enemies from afar. Pushing the obstacles back with a shield and pulling the monsters with a pair of special gloves.

