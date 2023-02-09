Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Dungeon and Puzzles, BATTLESHIP, Candleman, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Dungeon and Puzzles

All of Thursday’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps are now waiting for you down past the jump courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. But you’ll also want to scope out the rare deals we are now tracking on HomePod mini in all five colors as well as Apple’s latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro approaching the lowest price we have ever tracked. As for the apps, today’s collection features titles like Candleman, Castle of White Night, Dungeon and Puzzles, BATTLESHIP, SkySafari, Adventure Pinball, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Monsterz Minigames Deluxe: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Countdown – Upcoming Events: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Get-A-Grip Chip: the Body Bugs: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Artifact – 3D puzzle: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Candleman: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: BATTLESHIP: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Adventure Pinball: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SkySafari: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AnatomyMapp: $13 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Folder Icons: $3 (Reg. 4)

Today’s best game deals: Zelda Expansion Pass 30% off at $14, Metroid Prime Remaster, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Amazing Flash Cards: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Ginger and Lily Tigers: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Geekbench 5: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Little Misfortune: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Yestertide: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hexes Board Game: Hive conquer: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Double Cover: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Guide of the Wild: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Orchid Album: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Sol: Sun Clock: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FlightReady E6B: $8 (Reg. $9)

More on Dungeon and Puzzles:

Dungeon and Puzzles is a game that challenges players’ 2D spatial perception and logical thinking. A player can use a sword to attack monsters, or a bow and an arrow to destroy enemies from afar. Pushing the obstacles back with a shield and pulling the monsters with a pair of special gloves.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

iClever’s sleek USB-C rechargeable wireless keybo...
Connect LEVOIT’s Core 400S True HEPA Air Purifier...
Save up to 37% on Anker PowerExtend power strips with U...
Pad & Quill debuts new full-grain vintage leather ...
This 100W solar panel produces up to 500Wh/day at $72 i...
Amazon’s latest eero Wi-Fi 6E/+ mesh routers see ...
Secure two dozen Whole Foods roses at $25 Prime shipped...
Save 40% on TP-Link’s Tapo 2K Smart Outdoor Wired...
Load more...
Show More Comments