Today’s best game deals: Zelda Expansion Pass 30% off at $14, Metroid Prime Remaster, more

Zelda Breath of the Wild Expansion

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. After Nintendo’s big-time Direct presentation yesterday, pre-orders on Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and other tiles have taken over today’s game deals. While we have already detailed how to score a notable deal on your Tears of the Kingdom pre-order directly from the eShop right here, in celebration of the upcoming adventure, some notable deals are now live on Breath of the Wild. Amazon is now offering digital copies at $39.99 shipped while Walmart is still delivering the same price on physical copies. Regularly $60 and matching our previous mention, this is a solid 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. And for folks still looking to complete their BotW experience, the Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass is now marked down from $20 to $13.99 with free digital delivery. It delivers a series of in-game goodies to the game alongside The Master Trials and Champions’ Ballad expansions. With the launch of Tears of the Kingdom just a few months away, now’s the time to ensure you’re caught up on the events of Breath of the Wild. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

