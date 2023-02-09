LEGO Technic Airbus Helicopter drops to $178 (Save $32), plus $50 off Ferrari Daytona SP3

Zavvi is now discounting a series of LEGO Technic vehicles, delivering some of the first price cuts in months across the board with free shipping on everything. A favorite from the batch is the LEGO Technic Airbus H175 Rescue Helicopter, which drops down to $178.45 when code LEGO15 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $210, this set just launched last fall and arrives as one of 2022’s largest Technic creations. Now it’s sitting at the second-best price yet with $32 in savings attached. This is the first drop we’ve seen since back in September and still one of the very first chances to save period. Delivering a rare chance to assemble a LEGO Technic helicopter, this Airbus H175 comes outfitted with 2,001 pieces while sporting a red, yellow and white color scheme with yellow accenting. On top of its massive size, the build also features motorized functionality that spins the top rotor, alongside retractable landing gear and other authentic inclusions. Head below for more.

Another highlight from today’s sale, the recently-released LEGO Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 at $399.99 with code DAYTONA at checkout. Down from the usual $450 price tag that this set launched at last summer, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings. It’s the first chance to save since before the holiday shopping season back on Black Friday and is the third-best discount to date.

Arriving as the latest addition to the Technic Ultimate Car Concept series, the new Ferrari Daytona SP3 packs the usual 1:8-scale design that we usually see and all of the details that fit into the 23-inch long model. Everything stacks up to 3,778 pieces, which goes towards the authentic recreation and its interior 8-speed engine replica, working steering, and functioning butterfly doors. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our launch coverage, as well.

As far as other display-worthy collections go, you have to check out the new 6,100-piece Rivendell set from Lord of the Rings launching next month. Every inch of this absolutely massive creation is covered in details from the franchise, including 15 minifigures to place throughout the build. Landing with a wallet-hurting $500 price tag, we break down just what to expect from the latest direct to consumer kit from the LEGO Group.

LEGO Technic Airbus H175 Rescue Helicopter features:

This Airbus H175 rescue model helicopter is packed with features – just like those that appear on the real-life version. The motor (included) brings the model to life with moving functions. Check out the spin rotor and tail rotor with slow and fast speed settings, retractable landing gear, winch and a spinning engine. Manual functions include the swash plate to control the pitch of the rotor blades, a cockpit door, passenger sliding doors, plus opening front and rear cowlings.

