Add a 4K Chromecast with Google TV to your entertainment center down at $40, more

Amazon is now offering the Chromecast with Google TV 4K for $39.98 shipped. Normally going for $50, this deal marks a return to the second-best price to date and within $1 of the all-time low. You can also pick up this Chromecast from retailers like Best Buy and Walmart with Best Buy offering it one cent higher and Walmart matching today’s deal. Google’s latest Chromecast comes equipped to playback 4K HDR content with access to your favorite streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and even more. Unlike previous Chromecasts, this entry acts more like the Fire TV and Roku streaming sticks with Google TV driving the smart functionality. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more.

If you want to have the Google TV experience but want to save some cash at the same time, you could instead go with the HD Chromecast down at $20. This deal comes within $2 of the all-time low price we’ve tracked for the HD model. Other than only being capable of streaming 1080p video, you will have access to all the same streaming apps and have the included remote with voice search support. Just because you’re limited to 1080p here doesn’t mean you can’t watch HDR content as playback is still supported on this entry-level player.

Have you wanted to grab a streaming player that could also enhance your TV audio? We’re currently tracking the refurbished Roku Streambar marked down to $75, one of the lowest prices for a new or refurb model. Here you will get a soundbar combined with a Roku streaming player which is capable of 4K HDR playback. The soundbar itself supports Dolby Audio although it cannot play Dolby Atmos content. Also included here is the Roku Voice Remote which will allow you to open your favorite streaming apps just by asking. Rounding out the Roku Streambar is support for Apple AirPlay and HomeKit, Alexa and Assistant integration, and Bluetooth for streaming from your phone.

Chromecast with Google TV features:

Get fast streaming, and enjoy a crystal clear picture up to 4K and brighter colors with HDR

Your home screen displays movies and TV shows from all your services in one place; get personal recommendations based on your subscriptions, viewing habits, and content you own

Create a kids profile to access movies and shows for the family; pick a playful avatar and theme, set parental controls to restrict what streaming services are shown, limit watching time, and set a bedtime

Press the Google Assistant button on the remote and use voice search to find specific shows, or search by mood, genre, actress, and more; control the volume, switch inputs, play music, and get answers, hands-free

