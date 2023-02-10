Official PlayStation VR2 unboxing video shows exactly what’s shipping later this month

We are now just a couple weeks away from this month’s official PlayStation VR2 release. As Sony begins to ramp up coverage of its latest VR platform in preparation, it has now detailed the launch window games alongside the reveal of 13 new titles and, most recently, issues an extensive FAQ to answer any questions you might still have about the system and more. While we have gotten a good look at the headset and Sense controllers previously, Sony has now taken to its official PlayStation Blog to officially unbox the machine for the first time. Head below for a closer look.

PlayStation VR2 unboxing

We are starting to see early review units for PlayStation VR2 out in the wild now. While full-on reviews are still in the works, we are now seeing some official unboxing videos of the base tier bundle via various media outlets and Sony itself.

As you can see below, PlayStation’s global product manager Kei Yoneyama is hosting an official unboxing video so players can “discover what comes included in the box and gain insights into the key design features of the headset.”

The launch of PlayStation VR2 is less than two weeks away, and today we wanted to share an unboxing video so you can see what will be included with PS VR2 right out of the box. In this video, we describe the key headset design features, include a demonstration on how to wear the headset and give tips on the adjustments you can make for the most comfortable gameplay. We also included some background on what went into the package design.

Be sure to swing by our coverage of the now confirmed PS VR2 release window game list as well as the recent FAQ while you await launch later this month. Joining a full comparison between the previous-generation model and PS VR2, the recent FAQ is actually quite an extensive one, with pages of details on the system, feature set, compatibility, and even fit options for various users. Get a closer look right here.

