Today LEGO is debuting its latest creation starring the Caped Crusader, bringing one of Batman’s most iconic vehicles to brick-built form like never before. As the most detailed version of the Batwing to date, the new set measures over 22-inches wide while stacking up to over 2,300-pieces. Head below for a closer look at the new LEGO 1989 Batwing and for all the details on when you’ll be able to add this one to your collection

LEGO showcases all-new 1989 Batwing

Over the years, LEGO has been heading into the fall by announcing a massive new kit from the Batman universe. Past editions of the annual kit have seen a 3,400-piece Joker Manor set alongside 2019’s 3,300-piece 1989 Batmobile. Now to continue that old school focus, LEGO is unveiling a new vehicle from Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman series in the form of a new Batwing.

Measuring over 22-inches wide and 20-inches deep, the latest brick-built recreation of the Batwing goes back to the 1989 version. It stacks up to 2,363-pieces, making it easily the largest and most detailed version of the iconic vehicle to date. From just about perfectly executing the Batwing’s unique shaping to homing in on some intricate details like a fully-furnished cockpit and more, there’s plenty to like here for Batman enthusiasts.

That attention to detail carries over to the included minifigures here, as well. In total, LEGO includes three characters with its new 1989 Batman. Of course, you’re getting Batman himself, who comes decked out the same exclusive cape and cowl that we saw with last year’s Batmobile. There’s also an exclusive version of the Joker alongside a new Boombox goon minifigure.

One of the cooler features of the new LEGO 1989 Batwing is that you can actually mount it on your wall. So alongside the usual UCS-style display stand with plaque that’s included, you’ll be able to adorn the unique brick-built creation to the wall like any other piece of home decor. It’s a nice follow-up to the Art mosaic kits from earlier in the year and definitely makes this one of the more unique creations we’ve seen this year.

Launching later this fall

Straying from past releases, the new LEGO 1989 Batwing will be debuting officially on November 1 with a $199.99 price tag. LEGO VIP members will be able to lock this one in a bit sooner, with orders going live on October 21. We typically see these thousand-piece creations fittingly launch right around Black Friday, but this year it’s a bit earlier.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s been quite a year for adults into LEGO, and the new 1989 Batwing gives fans yet another impressive creation to assemble. Aside from just how well-designed this set is, the fact that it can be hung on your wall really takes it to the next level for more. While it’s not quite as massive as past Batman sets of this caliber, the design really speaks for itself.

Not to mention that the price per part ratio is pretty notable for the LEGO 1989 Batwing, especially considering you’re getting over 2,300-bricks for $200. All that’s to say I can really see this bring a big hit for Batman and LEGO fans alike.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!