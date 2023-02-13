Today’s Android game and app deals: Botanicula, CHUCHEL, Samorost 3, more

Justin Kahn
We have now collected all of Monday’s best game and app deals courtesy of Google Play with everything waiting down below. Just be sure to also scope out the price drops we are now tracking on Acer’s latest Chromebook Spin 714 as well as Sony’s photography-focused Xperia 1 IV handset that is now sitting at a new all-time low with $400 in savings. As for the apps, highlight offers include titles like Botanicula, CHUCHEL, Samorost 2 and 3, Peace, Death! 2, DRAW CHILLY, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on the Botanicula:

Five friends, little tree creatures, set out on a journey to save the last seed from their home tree which is infested by evil parasites.

– Relaxed game perfect for hard core gamers, their partners, families and seniors.
– More than 150 detailed locations to explore.
– Hundreds of funny animations.
– Incredible amount of hidden bonuses.
– Award winning music by Dva.

