Sony’s photography-focused Xperia 1 IV falls to new low of $1,198 (Save $400)

After just launching late last fall, Amazon today is offering one of the first chances to save on the Sony Xperia 1 IV. This unlocked Android smartphone normally fetches $1,598, but now thanks to its second-ever discount, you can drop the 512GB model down to $1,198 shipped. This is delivering a new all-time low at $400 off, while also beating the only other markdown so far by an extra $200. Sony’s latest smartphone comes centered around the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and only gets better from there. Xperia 1 IV sports a 6.5-inch 4K OLED 120Hz display and in true Sony fashion pairs that with a 21:9 aspect ratio. This panel is 50% brighter than we’ve seen in the past from Sony and leverages a 5,000mAh battery to keep up. You’ll also find a fingerprint scanner in the power button as well as a rare 3.5mm headphone jack and dedicated camera shutter button. You can get all of the details in our announcement coverage, or just head below as we take a deep dive on what to expect.

Speaking of those photography capabilities above, Sony has packed a triple-sensor camera array into the back of the Xperia 1 IV that can switch between the 85-125mm focal range. Some other notable features to stepping up your photography and videography enter in the form of Eye AF for person detection, object tracking to keep your subject in focus, and system-level video live streaming.

If you’re not sold on the photography-focused kit offered by the Xperia handset above, going with Google’s more affordable Pixel 6a is an easy to reccomend alternative. This model steps up to a more powerful Tensor chipset, and also delivers Google’s latest affordable smartphone experience with dual 12MP cameras, 6.1-inch display, and all-day battery life. Best of all, it’s still on sale for $299, getting you in on the action for even less.

If you’re hoping to bring home the latest and greatest, you’ll have to check out the new Galaxy S23 series, which just were revealed last week. Ahead of shipping towards the end of the month, Amazon is marking down the new releases. Combining cash discounts on higher-end storage capacities with gift card bundles, you’re looking at some sizable savings for bringing home one of Samsung’s latest handsets for less. Not to mention, some of the same savings applied to the upcoming OnePlus 11 5G.

Sony Xperia 1 IV features:

Our first smartphone capable of recording 4K HDR 120fps video on all lenses. Eye AF and Object tracking ensure your subject is always in focus, while the Videography Pro feature offers manual controls for more creative possibilities. Live streaming lets you share content on the go. Standout features for videographers, photographers, and mobile gamers. Audiophiles benefit from decades of Sony sound and music expertise, along with new Music Pro for studio-style song recording. Cinephiles will appreciate the brightest smartphone 4K HDR 120Hz display ever.

