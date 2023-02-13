LEGO’s 1,900-piece Marvel Benatar Guardians’ Ship drops to $128 (Reg. $160), Groot at $44

If you caught last night’s premiere of a new Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 trailer and wanted to bring the galactic heroes to your LEGO collection, Zavvi today is offering a chance to save on a display-worthy Marvel creation. Right now, you can score the LEGO Marvel Guardians’ Ship, also known as the Benatar, for $127.99 shipped. Normally fetching $160, today’s offer is amounting to the second-best discount we’ve seen at $32 off. It’s currently on sale for $150 at Amazon right now for comparison, with this arriving as the lowest we’ve seen since back over Black Friday.

Dubbed the Benatar by Star-Lord in the Marvel universe, the Guardians’ Ship arrives as one of the larger creations in the entire run of sets based around the bombastic super hero squad. This 1,901-piece model gives us the most authentic recreation of the ship to date, sporting plenty of details on the outside to complement the furnished interior, as well as an adjustable display stand. You’re also looking at a cast of characters headlined by Peter Quill and Thor, alongside Rocket, Groot, and Mantis. Even though the ship has been replaced by the Bowie in the third installment of the franchise, this is one of our favorite sets over the past few years and a great chance to save. Go get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

As collectible and display-worthy as the Benatar is, and that’s speaking from a builder who owns the set, it’s not quite as cute as what some LEGO fans might be after. That’s where the recent Buildable Groot figure stacks up, who also happens to be on sale today. Right now, Amazon is marking down the recent Marvel kit to $43.99 from the usual $55 going rate. This is one of the first chances to save since debuting as part of the summer 2022 Marvel collection last year and arrives at 20% off and an Amazon low.

Straight out of Guardians of the Galaxy 2, this life-sized LEGO build stacks up to 476 pieces and stands 10.2 inches tall. As just the latest brick-built Marvel icon to enter the collection, the lovable superhero is joined by a LEGO version of the Awesome Mix Vol. 2 cassette tape to go alongside the display plaque.

As far as kits from Guardians of the Galaxy 3, LEGO fans can rejoice knowing there are a handful of builds on the way. Due out sometime this spring will see the new Guardians’ ship, the Bowie, get the brick-built treatment alongside the Star-Lord helmet that was already revealed and is up for pre-order.

And while this morning got a first look at LEGO’s upcoming buildable Ant-Man figure, there are plenty of other new creations coming soon from the broader side of the Marvel collection. From our exclusive report this past weekend, the upcoming summer 2023 lineup will include some highly-anticipated kits like a life-sized Captain America shield and a build straight out of No Way Home.

More on the LEGO Guardians’ Ship:

Spaceships don’t come much bigger or better than this! It’s as cool on the inside as it is on the outside, with a weapon store, computer… and even a place to snack on coffee and donuts! A rotatable stand lets you move the spaceship into position. Then, open the cockpit and join Star-Lord, Groot, Rocket, Mantis and Thor as they fly the craft into a universe of adventures.

