SteelSeries’ 2023 Apex Pro TKL Wireless Mechanical Keyboard falls to low of $200

Amazon is now offering the 2023 edition SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $199.99 shipped. Normally going for $250, this solid $50 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen while being the second drop to date. This unique mechanical keyboard delivers the brand’s OmniPoint 2.0 adjustable switches that allow you to customize the actuation distance between 0.2 and 3.8mm. This will allow you to make WASD be more sensitive to keypresses than your other action keys so you won’t accidentally trigger them. Adding to these custom switches is the OLED smart display that can display notifications from Discord, game information, and even more. Per-key RGB backlighting is present here as well with a magnetic wrist rest to boot. You can connect to your computer over a 2.4GHz connection, Bluetooth 5.0, or even wired over USB-C. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

Update 2/13 @ 4:52 PM: Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wired Gaming Mouse for $59.99 shipped. Down from $80, today’s deal is actually the third-best price that we’ve seen all-time, making now a great time to pick it up. Learn more in our hands-on review.

If you’d like to save some cash, you could grab the wired version of the keyboard above for $150. It has all the same features such as the OmniPoint 2.0 switches and OLED screen. Otherwise, you could go with the Logitech G413 Carbon Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $60. Unlike the keyboard above, the G413 Carbon uses Romer-G key switches that are “purpose-built for pro-grade performance, responsiveness, and durability.” Another difference here is that while the keys are backlit, it is only with red lighting which can have a few different effects applied using the Logitech Gaming Software. This same software allows you to set up custom functions and macros on the function keys. You will have access to a USB passthrough port for connecting additional peripherals like your mouse.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals like the SteelSeries above. Do you stream and need some extra hotkeys to help switch scenes while live? We’re currently tracking the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 in White and Black marked down to $120, a return to the all-time low. The Stream Deck MK.2 features 15 customizable keys that each have an individual LCD display where you can place a gif, image, or anything else. It delivers one-touch operation for things like posting to social media, adjusting your audio, turning on or off lights, controlling OBS, or even keeping up-to-date on the stock market.

2023 SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Mechanical Keyboard features:

Win everywhere with the world’s fastest keyboard. Overtake the competition with switches that respond 11x quicker and have 10x swifter actuation. State-of-the-art magnetic sensors achieve near-instant response for the speed you want. The world’s fastest and most advanced adjustable switches perform effortlessly for all undertakings, whether you need the world’s fastest keystrokes to destroy the competition, or deliberate presses for typing accuracy – the power is yours to wield.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!