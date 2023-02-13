WD_BLACK 7,300MB/s SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD hits new all-time lows from $160

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive for $159.99 shipped. This one initially released in mid 2022 at $290 before landing in the $230 range in September. It is now an additional $70 below that, $10 under our previous mention, and sitting at a new Amazon all-time low that undercuts last year’s Black Friday pricing. Among the latest models in the WD_BLACK internal gaming SSD lineup, you’ll also find the 2TB heatsink-equipped model marked down from $250 to $179.99 shipped, matching the Amazon all-time low. Both models deliver the same specs otherwise with speeds up to 7,300MB/s, the M.2 2280 form-factor, and a Gen4 PCIe interface ready for your PC/PS5 rig. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more details.

We are also still tracking comparable pricing on the heatsink CORSAIR MP600 models starting from $60 on the 500GB variant. More details on these offers are right here but for something even more affordable check out the price drops still live on the WD_BLACK 2022 model 1TB SN770 internal gaming SSD – this model isn’t quite as fast as the other two mentioned here, but it will save you some cash.

For some even more substantial storage capacity, last week’s Amazon all-time low pricing on the Seagate FireCuda Gaming Hub Drive is still live at $318 shipped. That offer also sits alongside the fresh new discount we spotted this morning on the 4TB Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD that is now at the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon alongside price drops on the smaller 1TB capacity. All of the details you’ll need on these deals are waiting right here.

WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X SSD features:

Get the ultimate gaming edge over your competition with insane speeds up to 7,300 MB/s(1) for top-level performance and radically short load times.

A range of capacities from 1TB to 4TB means you get to keep more of today’s games that can take up 200GB(2) or more of storage.

The WD_BLACK Dashboard monitors your drive’s health, controls your RGB style and can automatically detect games to turn on Game Mode 2.0 (Windows only).

Predictive Loading, Overhead Balancing, and Adaptive Thermal Management features come to the SN850X to juice up your gaming performance.

Supports future games developed for Microsoft’s DirectStorage technology for faster load times.

