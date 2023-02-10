Add 16TB of extra game storage to your rig with Seagate’s FireCuda Drive at $318 (Matching low)

Joining the rest of this week’s PC gaming gear deals, Amazon is now offering the 16TB Seagate FireCuda Gaming Hub External Hard Drive for $318.57 shipped. Originally over $500, this one has carried a regular price of $430 at Amazon over the last year or so and is now at the lowest price we can find. Alongside the 26% in savings we are tracking here today, this is also matching the Amazon all-time low and only the second-time we have seen it at under $350. Sure, it’s not going to be as fast as one of those portable SSD models you can play select titles from, but you can fit a whole lot more content and games on this option for the price. On average, you’re looking at around $60 or so per TB for an external SSD compared to the roughly $19 per TB available with the FireCuda Gaming Hub. That’s on top of the customizable RGB lighting array and front-facing USB-C and USB-A ports it carries as well. More details below.

Now, if you would prefer to go with speed over storage capacity, the deals we are tracking on the WD_BLACK multi-platform 500GB D30 Solid-State Game Drive. This one works with Xbox and PlayStation machines as well as your PC setup and is currently back down at the Amazon all-time low of $60. Just be sure to also check out the all-time low we are tracking on the newer 500GB P40 model while you’re at it.

Outside of the gaming-focused storage options, the 9to5Toys favorite Samsung T7 portable SSD is back on sale today starting from $153 shipped with all of the details you need waiting right here. On that note, SanDisk’s USB-C 1TB Extreme Portable SSD also happens to have dropped to one of its best prices ever this morning at $93 shipped – this deal will likely only last through the day.

Seagate FireCuda Gaming Hub features:

Customizable RGB LED lighting. Bold design. Massive storage. Find your gaming FireCuda drive. Light up your gaming experience with the Seagate FireCuda Gaming Hub. Featuring up to 16TB of capacity, create an immersive atmosphere with customizable RGB LED lighting. Plus, dual front-facing USB-C and USB-A ports enable you to connect and power all your peripherals in one place.

