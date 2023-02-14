Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Tacoma, Scythe, iWriter Pro, SkySafari 7 Plus, more

We have now collected all of Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals into one handy list for you courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Just be sure to also check out the first discount in months on Apple’s AirPods Max as well as this deal on Apple’s Magic iPad Keyboard and more right here. On the app side of things, highlight offers include Scythe: Digital Edition, Asketch, iWriter Pro, SkySafari 7 Plus, Tacoma, 13’s, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Crazy Caps: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 7 Minute TV Workout: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Scythe: Digital Edition: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Asketch: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Avolteha: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Photophore Synth $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $10 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Tacoma: $6 (Reg. $20)

Today’s best game deals: LIVE A LIVE on Switch $39, Bravely Default II $42, Sifu, and more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Magnifying Glass & Flash Light: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hex – AI Board Gamer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Blur Photo: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: STAmina Apnea Trainer: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: Action Squad: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Severed: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: ELOH: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Old Man’s Journey: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Infinity Pinball: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Scrivo Pro Scrivener Compat.: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: RADIAL: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3 – DAW & Studio: $42 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Old Man’s Journey: $5 (Reg. $8)

More on Scythe: Digital Edition:

In an alternate reality in 1920s Europa, it’s been several years since the “”Great War””, but the ashes of the conflict are still hot and the war is entering a new phase. The first conflict saw the emergence of some incredible engines of war known as Mechs. Built by “”The Factory””, an independent city-state which has since become the object of everyone’s desire, these technological monstrosities roam the snowy landscapes of Europa. Be the hero of one of the five factions.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!