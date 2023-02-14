Today’s best game deals: LIVE A LIVE on Switch $39, Bravely Default II $42, Sifu, and more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $50 $39
LIVE A LIVE

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Adding to this week’s ongoing Switch game deals, Walmart is now offering LIVE A LIVE for $39 shipped. Regularly $50 and currently fetching $45 at Amazon, this one released in fall of last year and rarely goes on sale. Today’s deal is one of the best prices we have tracked on this “classic RPG reborn in HD-2D and released outside of Japan for the first time.” Players begin by choosing a path through seven different stories, each with a different protagonist and set in a unique time period. From the Wild West and The Twilight of Edo Japan, this one comes by way of director Takashi Tokita of CHRONO TRIGGER and FINAL FANTASY IV fame. “Unravel a legend that crosses eras and reveal how these unlikely heroes are connected.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

Pre-orders:

