Today’s best game deals: LIVE A LIVE on Switch $39, Bravely Default II $42, Sifu, and more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Adding to this week’s ongoing Switch game deals, Walmart is now offering LIVE A LIVE for $39 shipped. Regularly $50 and currently fetching $45 at Amazon, this one released in fall of last year and rarely goes on sale. Today’s deal is one of the best prices we have tracked on this “classic RPG reborn in HD-2D and released outside of Japan for the first time.” Players begin by choosing a path through seven different stories, each with a different protagonist and set in a unique time period. From the Wild West and The Twilight of Edo Japan, this one comes by way of director Takashi Tokita of CHRONO TRIGGER and FINAL FANTASY IV fame. “Unravel a legend that crosses eras and reveal how these unlikely heroes are connected.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Amazon Buy One Get One 50% off
***GoldenEye 007 is now live!
***Nintendo game pre-order discount vouchers
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bravely Default II $42 (Reg. $60)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R $20 (Reg. $50)
- Sifu: Vengeance Edition $30 (Reg. $50)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- Or Cosmic Edition with Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle at $28
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Game Builder Garage $20 (Reg. $30)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain $20 (Reg. $30)
- Metroid Prime Remastered pre-order $40
- Disney Dreamlight Valley $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Ghostrunner $12 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario Odyssey $38 (Reg. $60)
- LIMBO eShop $2 (Reg. $10)
- INSIDE eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Shin Megami Tensei V $30 (Reg. $40+)
- SEGA publisher sale at Amazon from $16
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX $7 (Reg. $20)
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $52 (Reg. $60)
- Valfaris $6 (Reg. $25)
- FAR: Lone Sails $3 (Reg. 15)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom $14 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Amazon Buy One Get One 50% off
***Xbox Anime Month Sale up to 80% off
***PlayStation Games Under $15 sale
***PlayStation Critic’s Choice sale
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $25 (Reg. $40)
- Untitled Goose Game $10 (Reg. $20)
- New PlayStation Indies sale up to 70% off
- The Last Of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Or The Last of Us Part I $49.50 (Reg. $70)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Deluxe $23.50 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO Brawls $20 (Reg. $40)
- John Wick Hex $2 (Reg. $20)
- Bastion $2 (Reg. $15)
- Mafia: Trilogy Xbox $24 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Xbox $42 (Reg. $70)
- Sonic Origins PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- SEGA publisher sale at Amazon from $16
- Blade Runner Enhanced PSN $6 (Reg. $10)
- Persona 5 Royal PSN $42 (Reg. $60)
- The Callisto Protocol $40 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection PSN $30 (Reg. $40)
- Ratchet & Clank PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- FIFA 23 Xbox $18 (Reg. $60)
- Ubisoft Xbox Publisher Sale up to 80% off
- Watch Dogs + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions $20 (Reg. $100)
- Splinter Cell Xbox $6 (Reg. $15)
- Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- South Park Fractured but Whole $15 (Reg. $50)
- Forza Horizon 4 $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Persona 5 Strikers $8 (Reg. $10+)
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
- WWE 2K23 pre-orders now live from $60
- THQ Nordic & Handy Games Xbox Sale up to 60% off
Pre-orders:
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
Sony confirms PS VR 2 game list, reveals 13 new titles, and more
NYXI’s new GameCube-inspired Switch split gamepad rocks interchangeable joysticks
Xbox Developer_Direct event: Elder Scrolls, Redfall, more
Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins
Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off
8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!