First discount in months lands on Apple’s AirPods Max with $99 price cut to $450

Apple’s AirPods Max have been selling at full price for the past few months, leaving shoppers looking to try out Apple’s flagship listening experience high and dry for paying MSRP. Today is finally seeing a chance to save, with Amazon stepping in to offer the first discount on Apple’s AirPods Max in nearly 3 months. Dropping the Space Gray style down to $449.99 shipped, you’re looking at $99 in savings and a match of our previous mention from Thanksgiving week. This is the third-best discount to date and the lowest we’ve seen since back in September.

Apple’s H1 chip kicks off AirPods Max and helps enable the best-in-class active noise cancellation that pairs with Spatial Audio alongside 20-hour playback, and Hey Siri support. Not to mention, you’ll find as premium of a design as they come which is comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. Since launch back in the winter of 2020, AirPods Max have faced some fallout for the hard to swallow price tag, but today’s price cut offers a chance to score Apple’s flagship listening experience for far less than retail price. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

You could instead go with the newer AirPods Pro 2, which take on more of a true wireless design than the over-ear build of the AirPods Max above. Packed into that different form-factor is the new inclusion of an adaptive transparency mode, as well as improved ANC and audio fidelity. But then there’s also the all-new charging case which packs integrated Find My support, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop. All of which makes the $200 sale price of AirPods Pro 2 a bit more compelling for those who don’t need a more capable listening experience.

For something a bit more affordable, don’t forget that we’re still currently tracking a chance to save on Apple’s latest AirPods 3. Much like the over-ears above, this is the first chance to save since back over the Black Friday shopping event and lands at $150. These earbuds aren’t going to deliver quite as flagship of an experience as either of the pairs above, but will get you in on the Apple listening experience with H1 chip, Spatial Audio support, and everything else that makes these quite the compelling earbuds.

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

