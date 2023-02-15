Satechi’s USB-C Stand and Hub is the perfect M2 Mac mini companion at $80 (Save 20%)

Amazon now offers Satechi’s Stand and Hub for Mac mini at $79.99 shipped. Also matched direct from Satechi with code DONATE at checkout. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at 20% in savings as well as a match of the third-best price to date. This is the lowest we’ve seen since a sitewide sale back over the holidays last year, and comes within $10 of the all-time low. Regardless, this is the best price in nearly 2 months and a notably-timed discount to pair with your new M2 Mac mini. Arriving as a complement to all of Apple’s Mac mini models, Satechi’s Stand & Hub packs a matching metal build and rests underneath Apple’s most compact Mac. It packs a series of front-facing I/O for added convenience on plugging in devices, as well as a built-in M.2 SATA SSD slot for adding some extra storage. We found it to be an essential upgrade for Mac mini owners in our previous Tested with 9to5Toys review that look at it as an M1 companion, though this model will work with the new M2 Mac mini, as well. Head below for more.

While not specially designed for Mac mini, Satechi’s Multiport MX Adapter is now on sale for $134.99 courtesy of the brand’s official Amazon storefront. Available exclusively for Prime members, today’s offer is down from the usual $180 going rate in order to deliver 25% in savings. This is an extra 5% off the direct sale pricing right now and the best we’ve seen in several months. Delivering about every port you could want to your Apple workstation, Satechi’s hub packs a bus-powered design that houses dual 4K HDMI outputs as well as a pair of USB-C slots with 100W power passthrough. Rounding up the total number of ports to nine, you’ll find two USB-A, Gigabit Ethernet, and micro/SD card readers.

Speaking of Mac mini, we’re still tracking a chance to save on the new M2 model. The launch discounts we initially covered last month are still up for the taking, delivering upwards of $100 in savings on the new release starting at $549. Though if you need a little extra power in a desktop form-factor, Apple’s latest Mac Studio also happens to be on sale right now. This markdown delivers the first chance to save any cash in months and lands at $100 off.

Satechi Stand & Hub for Mac mini features:

The Satechi Stand & Hub for Mac mini with SSD Enclosure elevates and transforms your M1 Mac Mini into a powerful, surprisingly compact workstation. Featuring a USB-C data port, three USB-A data ports, micro/SD card readers, 3.5mm headphone jack port, and now equipped with an internal SSD enclosure, to provide convenient access to all of your peripherals. Optimized for M1 Mac Mini, the Satechi Stand & Hub will quickly become a natural extension of your modern workspace.

