Xbox Elite Series 2 controller sees big-time refurb deal today from $114 (Orig. $180)

Woot is now offering some notably deep price drops on Xbox Elite Series 2 controller today. You land a standard refurbished model for $113.99 or a “Grade A” refurbished model for $127.99, both with free Prime shipping or a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $180 – currently marked down to $170 at Amazon – with new deals very rarely ever dropping under $140, today’s price drops are a wonderful chance to land Microsoft’s pro-grade gamepad with a solid discount. While you’ll find more details on the refurbishment grades below, they have have been tested to be in full working condition and ship with a 90-day warranty. Not to be confused with the trimmed package the newer Elite Series 2 Core model ships with, this one includes adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grips, and shorter hair trigger locks as well as swappable “thumbstick toppers, D-pads, and paddles to tailor your controller to your preferred gaming style.” Head below for more.

While you will find the newer Elite Series 2 Core model marked down to $116 shipped at Amazon, or $14 off and within $16 of the all-time low, it doesn’t include as extensive a package. As we detailed in our hands-on review, the Core was really just more of the same with very little in the way of innovation and a stunted included accessory package. All of the details you need on that are right here.

If it’s just a basic extra gamepad you’re after, the standard issue Xbox wireless controllers currently start at $59 shipped on Amazon. And be sure to check out the new shimmering Stellar Shift wireless model Microsoft just unveiled last week.

All of today’s Xbox game deals are waiting right here and here’s everything you might have missed at the recent Xbox developer showcase.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 features:

Hey, you there! These items are expected to have a moderate level of wear & tear including (but not limited to) scratches, dents, and dings. Outside of their physical appearance, they have been tested to be in full working condition. Full details of everything covered in the inspection can be found on the Specs Tab of this listing.

Experience the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 featuring adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks.

Enjoy limitless customization with interchangeable components and exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox Accessories app.*

Save up to 3 custom profiles on the controller and switch between them on the fly.

Swap thumbstick toppers, D-pads, and paddles to tailor your controller to your preferred gaming style.

