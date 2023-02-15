Today’s best game deals: Portal Switch Collection, Need for Speed Unbound, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Nintendo is now offering a relatively rare deal on the Portal Companion Collection for Switch via the eShop. Regularly $20, you can score it for $11.99 in digital form. This is 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find for bringing the iconic and beloved Portal series to your Switch. This collection includes both Portal and Portal 2 alongside the “groundbreaking gameplay, dark humor, and exploration that earned the series hundreds of awards.” Joining the inclusion of gyro aiming on Switch, this is the definitive way to bring the series to your Nintendo library alongside Portal 2’s “co-operative game mode with local, split-screen and online multiplayer so you and a friend can think with portals.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

