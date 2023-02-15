Today’s best game deals: Portal Switch Collection, Need for Speed Unbound, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Nintendo is now offering a relatively rare deal on the Portal Companion Collection for Switch via the eShop. Regularly $20, you can score it for $11.99 in digital form. This is 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find for bringing the iconic and beloved Portal series to your Switch. This collection includes both Portal and Portal 2 alongside the “groundbreaking gameplay, dark humor, and exploration that earned the series hundreds of awards.” Joining the inclusion of gyro aiming on Switch, this is the definitive way to bring the series to your Nintendo library alongside Portal 2’s “co-operative game mode with local, split-screen and online multiplayer so you and a friend can think with portals.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Xbox Anime Month Sale up to 80% off

Pre-orders:

Sony confirms PS VR 2 game list, reveals 13 new titles, and more

NYXI’s new GameCube-inspired Switch split gamepad rocks interchangeable joysticks

Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins

Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off

8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!