9to5Toys Daily: February 16, 2022 – iPad Air 5 $99 off, Apple Watch SE 2 from $219, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple PodcastsGoogle Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2023/02/9to5Toys-Daily-21623-11.09-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save 24% on TP-Link’s Tri-Band Deco X68 Wi-Fi 6 M...
Save $460 on the 55-inch LG 2022 model 120Hz evo OLED 4...
Wayfair President’s Day Sale is live! Save up to ...
Prop your new 16-inch MacBook Pro on this adjustable al...
Razer’s Kaira Dual Wireless Gaming Headset works ...
Complete your setup with new Amazon low on Elgato’...
IK’s new TONEX AI smart guitar pedal puts thousa...
Smartphone Accessories: Skullcandy Grind True Wireless ...
Load more...
Show More Comments